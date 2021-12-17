Ankita Lokhande’s Sangeet had a glitzy Bollywood frame, see photos

Ankita Lokhande married the man of her dreams, Vicky Jain, on December 14th amidst all that is grand. Fans have fallen in love with the jovial and heartwarming footage from the couple’s pre-wedding festivities until their first public appearance as male and female. Ankita actively shared special moments from the most important week of her life. In the latest post, the actress posted a series of stills from her performance on Sangeet’s Evening. The footage reveals that Ankita set the stage on fire with her rocking dance performance. She dazzled in a shimmering white number with glitter. The diva also wore a pair of sunglasses and was dancing like there was no tomorrow. “Dabang Dulhan,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtag anvikikahani. The actress and her friends used the hashtag when posting images and videos throughout the week of festivities.

Ankita and Vicky reached her residence after the wedding. The actress dated the businessman for almost three years before getting married. The party mode is always in order in the house of the bride and groom. The couple were seen having fun with friends at a midnight slumber party. The new bride was also seen brewing tea for her guests while dancing and singing. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities included mehendi, haldi, sangeet and a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. Ankita and Vicky had a great pre-wedding photoshoot together.

Ankita was admitted to hospital before her marriage with a leg injury. She shared a photo of her bandaged foot on her Instagram Stories. The actress had sprained her leg and doctors advised her to stay in bed before being released from the hospital.

Earlier, the actress hosted a fun bachelorette party and invited her friends in the industry including Srishty Rode, Shraddha Arya, Amruta Khanvilkar and Mrunal Thakur.

