Each surprise character, explained

Turn around now if you want to avoid being spoiled on all guest appearances in Spider-Man: No Path Home. There are plenty of surprises in store for the biggest movie of the holiday season, so don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Path Home forward.

In Spider-Man: No Path Home, the cracks in the multiverse open thanks to Peter Parker (Tom Holland), who wishes to erase all public knowledge that he is Spider-Man. A spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) goes awry, inviting aliens from across the multiverse to spill over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But it’s not correct these beings who show up for the film. There are many surprised faces in Spider-Man: No Path Home; some are prominent figures in the MCU, while others are simply recognizable from something else you’ve seen. To mitigate these distractions, where can I find them? questions, consider this comprehensive list as your help.

Apart from the main characters, here are all the important faces you need to know in Spider-Man: No Path Home, in order of appearance.

For a moment, Jake Gyllenhaal comes back in Spider-Man: No Path Home via recycled images. You’ll find this to be a running theme for many other villains in this movie. Sony Pictures

Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal)

Appearing via recycled images from Spider-Man: Far From Home, it is in fact Jake Gyllenhaals now deceased Mysterio who opens No way home. Unfortunately for Gyllenhaals fans, this is the only time the surprisingly hot Mysterio actors appear in the movie, and it’s nothing you haven’t seen before.

J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons)

Faces may change across the multiverse, but J. Jonah Jameson is still played by JK Simmons in the MCU. Reprising his brief role in Far from home, Jameson returns in a lower capacity than fans might think. It’s a big thorn on Spider-Man’s side, rubbing salt into Spideys’ wounds when the web-slinger suffers his biggest casualties yet.

Based on the film’s ending, however, it’s not impossible to imagine Peter Parker working at Jamesons. InfoWars-esque Bugle of the day in the name of the payment of his rent.

Agent Cleary (Arian Moayed)

Agent Cleary, played by Arian Moayed, represents the Damage Control Department. Introduced in 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming Back when Marvel had plans for a Damage Control TV series, the department returns in No way home and sets his sights on Peter Parker, now unmasked.

No way home features Moayed in a small role limited to the opening of the film. If you’ve wondered about how familiar Moayeds is, you probably know him best as Kendall Roys friend / rival / friend Stewy again on HBO. Succession.

Wong (Benoît Wong)

As revealed in the trailer, Wong appears in No way home. We learn that Wong is the new Sorcerer Supreme (thanks to some hilarious technicality), so expect that to matter in the future of the MCU. So weird that Wong is also competing in underground fight clubs, right?

In case its brief appearance in No way home caught your eye, there are three entire seasons of Charlie Cox in daredevil streaming now on Netflix. Netflix

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox)

Leaks … they are true!

Yes, for the very first time, the Marvel Netflix verse (yuck) is now fully connected to the theatrical side of Marvel with Charlie Cox returning as Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer who moonlights as vigilante Daredevil. And to be clear it is Daredevil. Although he doesn’t wear the red horns in the movie, Matt really does make a interesting save from a brick thrown in Peters’ kitchen. As he says himself, he is a very good lawyer.

Will the rest of the Defenders follow their friend into the MCU? Time will tell us.

Power to the sun. In the palm of his hands. Sony Pictures

Doc Ock (Alfred Molina)

It’s heralded in everything from trailers to his own movie poster, but yes Alfred Molina is picking up his amazing 2004s Doc Ock. Spider-man 2. Unofficially the main face of the influx of villains to cinema, Otto Octavius ​​is just as theatrical and complex as he was all those years ago, all thanks to a very committed Alfred Molina.

Unfortunately more CGI than before, Willem Dafoe still evokes chills on his return to Spider-Man: No Path Home. Sony Pictures

Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe)

Showing the same commitment as Molina, Willem Dafoe did not lose a step in his unforgettable interpretation of Green Goblin in the years 2002 Spider Man. Dafoe also introduces new undertones as Norman Osborn which is almost enough to make you feel for him. And then the punch starts, and you remember the kind of monster the Green Goblin has always been.

Lizard (Rhys Ifans)

Originally from 2012 The Amazing Spider-Man is Rhys Ifans, who returns to voice his mutated lizard in No way home. It’s only at the end of the movie that we actually see Ifans as Dr Curt Connors, and even then there’s extreme nuances of the Doctor Who 50th anniversary special at stake in its recycling and cutting out old B roll sequences as if it were something new. It’s even more evident with a character a little further down this list.

With a bigger role than movie marketing suggests, Jamie Foxx finally finds the right groove as an electro than his original appearance in the 2014s. The Incredible Spider-Man 2 did not activate. Sony Pictures

Electro (Jamie Foxx)

Shock! He is back. (No no the Shocker.) Jamie Foxx Returns From The 2014s The Incredible Spider-Man 2 like a cooler, more beautiful and more precise Electro in the comics. And in what is arguably one of the most interesting ways of connecting universes, Electro craves the energy contained in Tony Starks’ power supply.

Like the other villains, Max ends up being cured of his meanness. And in the end, he concludes with Andrew Garfields Spider-Man that the 2014 film never delivered. More on that later.

Sandman (Thomas Haden Church)

Thomas Haden Church returns as his 2007s sandman Spider-man 3. Sadly, in another disappointment, he’s almost always in his Sandman form until the end, while other existing footage from Spider-man 3 is recycled after Flint is cured of his Sandman condition. For the rest of the movie, Church lends her voice, but sounds so unrecognizable that I actually thought they were recasting the role and didn’t tell anyone.

Andrew Garfields Spider-Man almost has more stories to tell No way home than in either of his two solo films. Colombia

Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield)

The Spider-Man Who Was not Seen going for a costume try-on in Atlanta and who felt more than a long shot to appear here was Andrew Garfield, who actually arrives moments before Tobey Maguire makes his grand entrance. Despite Garfield’s public disappointment with his films, his supporting role in No way home takes on an affectionate tone that gives Garfield and his fans all the closure they could ask for, including a tender callback to one of his greatest failures.

Watch Maguire making sure Garfield knows he’s amazing. Speaking of Maguire …

True throwback to an earlier era, Tobey Maguire successfully enters the MCU as Spider-Man to aid Tom Hollands Peter Parker. Colombia

Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire)

Although he looks like a cool youthful pastor for most of his appearance, Tobey Maguire returns as the Spider-Man he fondly remembered to help Tom Holland overcome his own problems and to protect him from a big mistake. from which it is impossible to go back.

Like Garfield, Maguire has a good laugh with his iteration of Spider-Man, from his organic strap to the lack of Avengers anywhere in his universe. Unfortunately, it’s never pizza time.

Venom and Eddie Brock unfortunately don’t get into the fray of Spider-Man: No Path Home. But they leave behind a small gift that could come to haunt Tom Hollands Peter Parker. Sony Pictures

Venom (Tom Hardy)

Sadly, Eddie Brock and his companion Venom are missing most of the No Way Homes shenanigans, but they make themselves known in a Mexican bar on the scene of the credits of the film. We see Eddie and Venom trying to make sense of the MCU’s incredibly dense history, including characters like the Hulk and Thanos. Sadly, they are sent back (?) To their universe after Doctor Strange manages to cast the final spell to erase Peter Parker from public existence. But Venom leaves behind an interesting farewell gift.

Bartender (Christ Fernndez)

Without a Richmond swimsuit and her luscious hair pulled back in a ponytail, you’d probably be hard pressed to recognize the bartender who submitted Eddie Brock to the credits. But if you have an Apple TV + subscription, you might know him as Cristo Fernndez, better known as human golden retriever Dani Rojas in Ted lasso. To use Danis’ words, Marvel is life!