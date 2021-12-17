REVEALED: Birthday boy Neeraj Pandey gifted Salman Khan a movie called Zindabaad; it revolved around the Taliban: Bollywood News





Fans of Salman Khan were pleased with his down-to-earth avatar in the recent outing, Antim The Final Truth. They also thanked director Mahesh Manjrekar, for extracting a great performance from the star. In recent times, Salman has shone by collaborating with renowned and talented directors like Ali Abbas Zafar (in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai), Kabir Khan (in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan), etc. Bollywood Hungama has now found out that the superstar is in talks with another brilliant filmmaker for an interesting project. This filmmaker is none other than Neeraj Pandey, who is celebrating his birthday today. A source said Bollywood Hungama, Neeraj Pandey once offered a script to Salman Khan. The name of the movie was Zindabaad. Like some of Neeraj’s businesses, this one was also based on global terrorism. It had something to do with the Taliban and the way the terrorist group kidnaps the character, which was to be tried by Salman. How Salman escapes from the clutches of the Taliban was the crux of the film. Sadly, Zindabaad never took off and the reasons are not known. An industry insider said: It seemed like a very promising topic. Neeraj Pandey has certain sensibilities and it’s nice to see how he merges content with entertainment. His films like Special 26 (2013) and Baby (2015) were highly regarded. Special 26, in fact, gave a new direction to the career of Akshay Kumars. The same can be said of the Special operations web-series, created by Neeraj Pandey and which turned the tables for Kay Kay Menon. Who knows, if the two had also joined hands on a subject of such magnitude, it could have benefited both enormously. Nevertheless, here is hoping Zindabaad one day materializes. Neeraj Pandey became an overnight sensation with the hit sleeper, A Wednesday (2008). He then followed it up with movies like Special 26, Baby, MS Dhoni – The Untold Story (2016), etc. In the meantime, he has also produced acclaimed films like Rustom (2016) and Toilets – Ek Prem Katha (2017). Last year he made his mark in the web space with Special operations (2020). Its sequel, Special operations 1.5: The story of Himmat (2021), was released last month and received favorable reviews. Next year, Neeraj Pandey will be considered the producer of Vikram vedha, with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Also read:Salman Khan compliments Sushmita Sen on fierce look in Aarya 2- Totally kill it poster BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

