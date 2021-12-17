Salman Khan rents his apartment; know its cost per month

Bombay: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who resides in the luxurious Galaxy Apartments, is the proud owner of several properties in Mumbai. The actor is said to have rented one of his properties. Well, you wonder what the rent of the superstar tablet would be?

According to Money control report, Salman Khan has rented his apartment he owns in Shiv Asthan Heights, Bandra West, Mumbai, at Rs 95,000 per month. Isn’t that huge enough? The apartment was reportedly registered on December 6. The term of the agreement is 33 months, according to the documents, according to the report.

It is to be noted that a few days ago it was reported that Salman Khan had acquired a new property in Bandra on a rental basis for 8.25 lakhs per month. The duplex is located on the 17th and 18th floors of Bandra’s Maqba Heights, a property owned by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. It has been reported that the apartment is the home of a writer working for the Khans Company – Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited.

Bhaijaan is currently busy with the 15th season of Bigg Boss, as a result of which he will be involved in some exciting projects. He was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. It has Tiger 3, the third installment in the RAW Agent series which is also set to hit screens next year.

Salman will reprise her role as Tiger, Emraan Hashmi will play the antagonist, and Katrina Kaif will play the female lead role of Zoya.