5 huge reveals from the ‘Multiverse of Madness’

Spider-Man: No Path Home officially released in theaters and brought with it, of all things, the first trailer for years to come Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The surprise teaser acts as the film’s final post-credits scene and gives Marvel fans a first look at the highly anticipated Doctor strange following. The film has been the subject of much debate and speculation since its first announcement and is expected to pick up many of the multiversal threads left hanging by titles like No way home, WandaVision, What if?, and Loki.

Fortunately, the first trailer for Doctor Strange 2 suggests that he will manage to do all of this and more. It’s a suitably psychedelic teaser, full of revelations and fun moments that should leave Marvel fans stunned.

Here are the five biggest Easter eggs and reveals featured in the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and what they all mean.

5. Doctor Strange 2: Meet Shuma-Gorath

Shuma-Gorath makes his presence known in Mighty avengers Flight. 2 # 2. Published in 2013. Marvel comics

One of the biggest and most shocking rumors that started circulating online about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earlier this year, it would feature none other than Shuma-Gorath as the villain. The comic book character is a one-eyed, green sprawling monstrosity who was banished long ago but intends to return and rule Earth.

Those same rumors suggested that Shuma-Gorath would seek to use America Chavez’s (Xochitl Gomez) dimension-leaping powers to do just that. Although the accuracy of this specific rumor remains uncertain, the Multiverse of Madness The trailer confirms Shuma-Gorath’s presence in the film, showing a brief moment in which Gorath throws a bus at Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) only for the wizard to cut him in half with a spell.

4. Doctor Strange 2: Presentation of Mrs. America

America Chavez flaunts her celebrity tattoos in Young Avengers Flight. 2 # 7. Published in 2013. Marvel comics

Xochitl Gomezs America Chavez is also shown a few times throughout the trailer and can even be seen wearing a delightfully comic-book version of the character’s iconic denim jacket.

Among other things, Chavez can create portals that allow him to travel freely through the multiverse. Shell makes its big screen debut in the Doctor strange sequel, and given her ties to the Young Avengers in the comics, she expects to become a major hero within the MCU. That said, the exact nature of his role in Multiverse of Madness is still a mystery.

Some rumors have claimed that Shell is fleeing from Shuma-Gorath, while others have suggested that it is Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) who hopes to use America’s powers for her own benefit. However, all Multiverse of Madness the trailer really shows us a brief shot of her standing next to Cumberbatchs Stephen Strange, which means we should probably expect to see the two characters travel together for at least part of the movie.

3. Doctor Strange 2: Baron Mordo is back

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo in 2016 Doctor strange. Marvel studios

Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) makes his long-awaited return from the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the first trailer for the film contains a lot of footage. It appears that Mordo is still on a crusade to rid the universe of his so-called wizarding problem, with the character telling Strange that his desecration of time and space in Spider-Man: No Path Home will not go unpunished.

The trailer continues to tease the conflict between Strange and Mordos, the latter informing Strange that he is dangerously mistaken about the biggest threats to the multiverse.

2. Doctor Strange 2: Return of the Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in the WandaVision final. Marvel studios

the Multiverse of Madness the trailer also shows Doctor Strange visiting Elizabeth Olsens Wanda Maximoff, who tells her that I knew sooner or later you would show up. I made mistakes and people got hurt. Strange, however, cuts him off, telling him he’s not here to talk about Westview. Instead, he comes to him asking for help, and when Wanda asks him what he needs, he says: What do you know about the multiverse?

The implication is that Strange isn’t coming after Wanda because of something she’s done, but because he really needs her help to repair the multiversal damage he’s done in Spider-Man: No Path Home. How Wanda’s role in the film will evolve from there remains unknown, although there is another shot in the trailer of Wanda wearing her full scarlet witch costume while performing some sort of spell.

In view of this, it certainly seems that Wandas’ journey into Multiverse of Madness could end up being as dark as it has been speculated. But the film’s trailer also suggests that, contrary to popular belief, Wanda won’t be its main villain.

1. Doctor Strange vs. Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange Supreme in What if…? Episode 4. Marvel studios

the Multiverse of Madness trailer ends with a major reveal: the live-action debut of an alternate reality dark version of Doctor Strange, likely the same variant introduced in What if? Season 1.

I hope you understand. The biggest threat to our universe is you, Mordo tells Strange just before the trailer shows him face to face with his other self. Also played by Cumberbatch, the villainous variant is spooky enough and appears to reside in a spooky version of the Sanctum Sanctorum that floats near a huge cosmic vortex.

Smiling all the time, the dark Strange tells his other self that things have gotten out of hand. It’s a moment that not only confirms that the highly anticipated MCU sequel will connect with the multiverse-centric first season of What if?, but will also go to places much spookier than any other live-action MCU movie.

We can’t wait to go with it.