“I want to play a female version of Deadpool,” says Samantha Lockwood as she aims to start a career in Bollywood





Actress Samantha Lockwood, who has appeared in television series like CSI: New York and Hawaii 5-0, is currently exploring acting opportunities in Bollywood. She is here for a two week trip and is organizing meetings to meet whoos who from the city of garlands … Is this your first time in India? I came to India once when I was twelve so technically this is my first time here. I love the city of Mumbai, the view from here is magnificent. The people around me also make me feel comfortable. I landed here and got masala chai, I love it because you won’t get it anywhere else (Laughs). How did your journey west start? My parents are both actors, so my journey started when I was very young because I was in the business. My mother called me Samantha from her first role, my father called me Samantha from Delighted. My last name Lockwood was from the screen name of Dads. My parents even became producers, my mother passed away a few years ago, which inspired me even more to be a good actor. We both ran yoga schools for four years, but she continued to insist that I focus on my acting as well. I lived there for five years but returned to Hollywood. I did several commercials, including one with superstar Meghan Markle. What prompted you to come and discover Bollywood? I started watching Bollywood movies a few years ago, but never really had the desire to explore the opportunities here until recently. I feel like the content landscape has changed dramatically. Even Hollywood does repetitive stuff, but the world is going global. Bollywood actors explore other territories, they shoot in Hungary, London etc. I met Shah Rukh Khan many years ago. So, how was the meeting with Shah Rukh Khan? The most impressive thing about him is his humility, but I had no idea he was such a big star. I wasn’t introduced to him like that, I just walked into a room he was in and he said I was an actor, honestly I thought he was just an actor trying to make his mark in Hollywood. I find all kinds of air around a star very unattractive. I saw him in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. What kind of roles are you aiming for in Bollywood? So far I have only had one meeting. Well I met a few filmmakers and producers in London who inspired me to come to Bollywood. I came here with an open mind but would love to do comedy, romance and action. I want to play a female version of Deadpool. Besides, you have to learn Hindi to act in movies here … I would really love to learn some Hindi, but I don’t know how long I will be in Bollywood. I have to be in Hollywood in January. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Friday December 17th, 2021, 7:21 am IST

