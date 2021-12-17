Nightmare Alley is a bloated Hollywood monster show

Whether slick or jagged, classic film noir claims a razor-sharp ferocity and desperation, as if the world and the lives of its tiny inhabitants are perched on the edge of a deadly blade. Harsh shadows, lavish fog, harsh banter, and ominous cynicism about the possibility of changing anything about this lost place (including his own fortune) are his calling cards, contributing to an vibe of downcast fatalism that cuts so deep it leaves a bloody mark. At their best, these are sagas bruised, flayed and scarred by a lingering desire to be something else and the impossibility of ever realizing that dream, expressed in terms as pragmatic and brutal as their doomed protagonists.

That is, they are not exaggerated Hollywood stars who wear their huge budgets on their ornate sleeves, precisely because such a constitution contradicts their inherent nature of tales of little players (or big men who really are fools) striving to improve themselves and / or escape their inadequate difficulties. But don’t say that to Guillermo del Toro, whose 2017 Oscars follow-up The shape of water is Alley of nightmares (December 17, in theaters), a rework of the 1947 Edmund Gouldings film of the same name (based on the William Lindsay Gresham novel). Populated by a whoos who of Hollywood luminaries led by Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett, del Toros wants to be the last Blown away by the wind of blacks, on an epic and opulent scale to the point of distraction. This modus operandi, however, is precisely what undermines its power; Apart from a few striking streaks, especially in its second half, it’s an uneven, modernized throwback that turns out to be both overly lavish and faithfully true to its source material.

Co-written by Kim Morgan, Alley of nightmares follows the storytelling of its predecessors to perfection, save for a few additions which, along with the more lush direction of del Toros, who likes to linger over paintings of actors standing in the midst of exaggerated sets, relaxes the unfolding , especially at the beginning. Stanton Carlisle (Cooper) is a 1930s vagrant who introduced dragging a body into a hole in the floor of a dilapidated farmhouse as if it were an ape. This is deliberate, given that this is a tragedy about the bestiality of man, which becomes clearer once Stanton arrives at a carnival of lost souls and is immediately mesmerized by owner Clems ( Willem Dafoe) the biggest draw of monsters: the geek, an exploited boozehound and drug addict who bites the heads of chickens for the entertainment of customers. There might not be any real monsters in the del Toros movie, just miserable men, but as a devoted horror maven, the author always makes sure to dwell on the geeks’ horrific diet. , just as hell will later focus on the mutilated face of a victim.

Stanton is a sleazy figure with a cold, calculating eye, and he ends up landing a job at the carnival and sneaking into the orbit of two mentalists, the sexy Zeena (Toni Collette) and the drunkard Pete (David Strathairn), all by falling for the innocent Molly (Rooney Mara), who makes a living wowing customers by literally electrifying herself every night. Once Stanton steals Petes’ secrets for an unmissable mental reading routine, sparks start to fly between him and Molly. In 1941, they left the circus to strike hard in the upscale town, where Stanton humiliates and then joins forces with cunning psychologist Lilith Ritter (Blanchett), whose talent for reading people is almost as great as Stantons, and whose the shiny A platinum blonde would make Barbara Stanwyck green with envy. Together, they hatch a scheme to swindle wealthy suckers out of their money, including a wife of judges (Mary Steenburgen) and a menacing tycoon (Richard Jenkins) by pretending to communicate with deceased loved ones. It doesn’t take long before calamity befalls everyone, validating Petes by warning early that, once a trickster begins to believe his tricks are real, death ensues.

Alley of nightmaresThe initial passages drag on, reveling in creepy sights of carnival attraction of skulls, demons, eyeballs, funhouse mirrors, and spiral patterns (plus a few rain-soaked incidents, by del Toros’ perpetual fondness for Soaking) who present themselves as the directors attempting the late Tim Burton aesthetic. The pace and heat increase dramatically once Stanton settles into the urban jungle and embraces his inner predator more fully. At this point, Coopers’ performance comes to life, although the self-defeating ambition that should drive Stanton never quite materializes; the characters assured, the arrogant balance is maintained so long that its descent is done too abruptly. Even so, Coopers ‘work in the final scene is a tremendous highlight of Stantons’ fall from grace, and far outstrips most of the other actors, who are either relegated to playing bland, colorful types (Colette, Dafoe , Jenkins, Ron Perlman as a strong protector), milquetoast whites (Mara), or in the case of Blanchetta femme fatale a caricature so deliberately wide and mannered that she does little more than strike threatening and seductive poses and flash icy smiles and glares at his potential partner in crime.

Black films (and their neo-noir progeny) are, to varying degrees, defined by their idiosyncratic affectations. Yet as another hyper-stylized noir follow-up to a Best Picture triumph, Sam Mendes Route of perdition, Alley of nightmaresS’s assignments are of the second-gen genre, as with shots that linger on Stanton standing in the dark at the carnival, or Lilith leaning back over her desk, make the deal a big-budget pantomime. Morgan and del Toro’s screenplay features alcoholism issues, fiery motifs, and three competing visions of femininity in Molly (virginal), Zeena (lascivious) and Lilith (raptor), as well as saddle Stanton with copious suspensions of mom and dad. Sadly, these are just a jumble of irrelevant sub-themes that compete for attention at the expense of the austere stories, at the heart of Icarus’ rise and fall. From its lush locations and elaborate camera work to its overloaded plot and baroque score (courtesy Nathan Johnson), del Toro strives to be awe-inspiring at every opportunity, and the effect is to drown actions in complete darkness.

While del Toros’ affection for black is clear, his sensitivity turns out to be an unnatural fit for the genre; hes too much of a gooey monster movie geek and romantic softie to capture his brutal sadness. Despite a few moments of inspired grandeur, Alley of nightmares is an ornamental tribute more than the real deal, and the fact that he thinks it’s the latter ultimately goes a long way toward limiting his potency.