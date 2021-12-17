Peloton cleans up viral ads featuring Chris Noth after Mr. Big actor charged with sexual assault





Peloton removed viral ad featuring Chris Noth, the actor who plays Mr. Big in HBO Maxs Sex and the city and its sequel series And just like that after Noth was charged with sexual assault. Peloton says he stopped promoting the videos until he learned more about the charges. In a story published by Hollywood journalist On Thursday, two women alleged that Noth assaulted them in 2004 and 2015 respectively. One of the women said that seeing this [Noth] reprising his role in Sex and the City was triggering something in me. She added: For so many years I buried him, but decided it was time to try and publicly reveal who he is. Noth has denied the allegations against him and says the sex was consensual. Every charge of sexual assault must be taken seriously A spokesperson for Peloton Recount Hollywood journalist that he was not aware of the allegations when he advertised. Every charge of sexual assault should be taken seriously, a company spokesperson said. We weren’t aware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to the HBO reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived associated social posts. The ad essentially resurrected the character of Noth after he was killed in an episode of And just like that after a 45-minute Peloton training. It was produced in collaboration with actor Ryan Reynolds and his marketing company, Maximum Effort. Reynolds provided a voiceover for the commercial, which touted the benefits of Pelotons exercise bikes for healthy living. The ad has now been removed from social media accounts owned by Peloton, Maximum Effort and Reynolds.

