Bruce Springsteen sells his music catalog to Sony in massive deal

Bruce Springsteen has sold his music rights to Sony Music Entertainment in what may be the biggest deal ever for a single artist’s work.

The deal, which has been rumored in the entertainment industry for some time now, includes Springsteen’s catalog of recorded music as well as all of his work as a songwriter, Sony announced in A press release Thursday night.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, Billboard posted earlier today that its value may exceed $ 500 million, citing people familiar with the terms.

A Sony representative declined to comment on a price.

Sony said it has partnered with an investment advisory firm Eldridge on the purchase of the composition catalog.

Acquisition gives Sony full ownership of Springsteen’s entire collection of hit songs, including “Born to Run” and “Born in the USA”

Springsteen has worked for Columbia Records, a unit of Sony Music, throughout his career.

“For the past 50 years, the men and women of Sony Music have treated me with the utmost respect as an artist and as a person,” Springsteen said in the statement. “I am delighted that my legacy continues to be cared for by the company and the people I know and trust.”

In recent years, investors and music companies have invested dollars in purchasing song catalogs amid the rise in streaming services. Stars like Bob Dylan and Shakira have sold some or all of their work, raising hundreds of millions of dollars. Warner Music purchased the worldwide rights to the David Bowie catalog in September.

Find the full Sony press release here.