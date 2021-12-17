Businesses bring joy to the holidays | News | The Daily Sun of the Villages

24-hour rapid transport for the seriously injured and sick is now available.

UF Health executives announced Thursday that ShandsCair 2, an intensive care helicopter, is now positioned at UF Health The Villages Hospital.

This is the first time in the history of The Villages that an intensive care helicopter has called the community house and it is the latest development for the only community hospital in the area linked to a teaching hospital.

The ShandsCair helicopter will take off from the hospital to transport critically ill patients from across the region to UF Health Shands Gainesville offering the highest level of care after an average 25-minute flight to cover a distance of over 60 miles. The helicopter can also transport critically injured patients from the injury site to the nearest trauma center.

It’s really about caring for patients at their most vulnerable moment, Heather Long, director of operations at UF Health Central Floridas, told a crowd of dignitaries and health officials gathered on Thursday. It’s about caring for patients by having the tools and resources when seconds and minutes count.

ShandsCair’s flight crew, consisting of a flight care nurse, paramedic and pilot, can service a 75 mile radius in and around villages. Teams will work 24 hours a day, always ready, from UF Health The Villages, a 307-bed inpatient facility.

It starts in the field, at someone’s house or at the grocery store. It’s rapidly evolving into an emergency department here that does spectacular things, the Leesburg emergency department that does spectacular things and certainly Brownwood too, said Ed Jimenez, CEO of UF Health Shands. And then there is the conversation that takes place, when necessary, with the Gainesville campus and off we go.

JImenez said the helicopter was one of the first ways UF interacted with The Villages, but acknowledges it probably didn’t happen much before a commitment was born between community partners to increase connection. .

Today it’s an everyday thing, because what we decided to do many years ago was find a connection between a teaching hospital and a community hospital that could come together and consider care in a different way, he said. And do better for our community. Quite frankly, that’s what separates us.

Long was a nurse when The Villages Hospital opened in July 2002. She attended to the first patient to walk through the emergency room, a 9-year-old boy in Fruitland Park with a broken arm.

She said she remembers the patients they couldn’t get in tertiary or high-level care in Gainesville back then and is motivated by how it may now be a distant memory.

UF Health, with its iconic orange and blue colors, acquired the hospital in December 2019, creating many new advances in health care for the community at that time.

It’s an exciting day for us. We have a lot of orange and blue around us. And when I look at the orange and the blue, I think about what that represents. It really is our continued and dedicated integration of UF Health Central Florida and UF Health Shands, our mother ship, the flagship hospital in Gainesville, said Long. It really uplifts us and positions us for the care of the future.

The helicopter provides the quick link to UF Health Shands, ranked as Florida’s top hospital and home to the nation’s top-rated medical specialties annually.

We go wherever and wherever we need to go. It’s our passion, it’s what we love to do, said Todd Brooks, Head Nurse of ShandsCairs. Our goal is to respond in 10 minutes, get the helicopter off the ground in 10 minutes, we are monitoring that closely. In about five minutes we were at the plane and the other five minutes is our pilot starting the plane.

Brooks said a helicopter flight traditionally cuts about two-thirds of a person’s time in a land ambulance the same distance.

But he and the rest of the flight attendants do more than just provide rapid transportation to Gainesville or the nearest trauma center.

Nurses and paramedics are accustomed to treating critical patients. In flight, they can start an IV line to supply essential fluids to the body, intubate patients to breathe for them, or insert a line to deliver oxygen-rich blood to the body for those in severe distress, insert an tube for removing air or fluid build-up around a patient’s lungs and other procedures. Stroke care and the urgency of getting patients to a designated stroke center, such as UF Health Shands, is a common reason for wanting to transport a patient, so crews can monitor intracranial pressure from conditions such as stroke, aneurysm, or head trauma.

Other programs will only return to their hospital, well, will go where it is most appropriate, Brooks said of medical destinations, although trauma patients should go to the nearest available trauma center.

Trauma centers, such as UF Shands, have dedicated, well-trained and competent teams to treat seriously injured people, as well as treatment and operating rooms and radiology equipment for their exclusive use.

The villages are primarily served by several intensive care helicopter transport programs, including Air Care 2 based in Leesburg and AirLife 4 stationed in Inverness, but ShandsCaire 2 is the premier helicopter service in the villages, although a service Previous was once located along Powell Road before The Villages developed in this area. The three entities can work together, such as flying into a traffic accident with multiple victims along US Highway 301 and Warm Springs Avenue earlier this year. At the time, ShandsCaire 2 had taken off from a base in southern Marion County, south of Belleview.

The move from ShandsCair to the hospital is just the latest in a succession of improvements and improvements UF Health has made to the Villages in two years. For walk-in emergency department care, the hospital is working on a fast-track program to reduce emergency room wait times, treat patients and get home faster.

We have been focused very hard on what our residents need, how can we come together to do it differently and I would like to believe, and I think this is true, that the people who come to our emergency room today believe it’s different from three years ago, different from what it was five years ago, Jimenez said.

The University of Florida made early inroads with residents by launching the first large-scale COVID-19 testing site at Villages Polo Field at the start of the pandemic. They’ve engaged in research facilities here, designed to advance medical science for the elderly for the country’s oldest median population. They plan here for an increase in services in the field of orthopedics and cardiology.

Jimenez said there were other advancements that the public didn’t necessarily see that connect The Villages to Gainesville.

We developed links between campuses early on and that allowed us to operate effectively, he said. I would say that over the past two years we have learned a lot from each other.

And the biggest news came two years ago, when UF Health and The Villages announced plans to build a 400-bed research hospital. It will be located in Lake County, just north of County Road 470. The future hospital will anchor a development of over $ 100 million on more than 400 acres and is expected to create hundreds of well-paying jobs in the fields. of science, medicine and research.

It will be supported by a residency program with doctors trained in the latest innovations in healthcare. The program is expected to attract top medical talent, and studies show that more than half of these residents often continue their practice at their place of residence, meaning villages can retain these doctors.

Every day grew more proud of what they were doing, Jimenez said.

Curt Hills is editor of the Daily Sun. He can be reached at (352) 753-1119, ext. 5287 or [email protected]