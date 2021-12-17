A daring meeting: when John Abraham spoke openly about the Bollywood camps, the lobbies and the insecurities of the co-actors!





“Nepotism” in the Hindi film industry is something that has been recognized by many in recent years. Struggling actors who do not come from a film background like Tapasee Pannu and Siddhanth Chaturvedi, among others, have pointed out how much roles they have lost and how much they have had to struggle compared to their peers from fuzzy families. . The public has repeatedly praised them for speaking out about the existing unfair practice in Bollywood. However, the discussion of “nepotism” has not always been so open and the list of actors who have spoken about it years ago is very short. One of the actors who gained respect and admiration for talking about the Bollywood camps was none other than John Abraham! Bollywood actor John Abraham has always been popular with young people. Credit can be given to its steamy looks, its collection of sophisticated bikes and of course its list of blockbuster movies like “Jism”, “Dhoom”, “Madras Cafe” and “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran” between others. But there is something that young people today may not know. In one of his first interviews with Simi Garewal on his popular show “Date with Simi Garewal”, John openly spoke about family pressures and how people kept asking for the same roles he was offered. “I just started learning more about lobbies and camps when other people requested the same role that was offered to me. There was family pressure, peer pressure, father pressure, and mother pressure. But I feel very complimented that someone wants to play a role that I play, ”John said on the show. It was probably around the time when John was starting to experience intense competition in Bollywood, around the year 2004, when his movie “Dhoom” was released. Although John garnered many compliments from audiences and film critics for his effortless acting skills in the film, he also confessed on the Garewal show that he always tried to be careful by due to the lack of “support” in the industry. When asked how difficult it was for him to endure all the issues he had to face in his trip to Bollywood, the actor replied, “Well, so far I have tried to be very careful because I have no support. If I fall there is no one to really hold my hand. So I have to get up on my own and I realize that. And I think I’m doing a good job and hanging on. I think I created a niche for myself. I was told if everyone is dal and chawal, I’m caviar. I felt wow but I realized that meant you weren’t going to get as many roles as the others. John also spoke about how easy or difficult it is to befriend co-actors. I think it’s very easy and you can have some really good friends if you’re safe, but most of them aren’t. It’s a problem, John had said. It’s safe to say that a statement like this was quite bold and had definitely taken audiences by surprise. Commenting further on the insecurity of his co-actors, John confessed, “What they don’t understand is that I see it. I see insecurity very easily and I know it when I see it. And I feel helpless and I just want to reach out and say, listen, don’t worry about me. I’m just doing my job. You make your own. Why be afraid when John is here.

