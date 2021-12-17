Actor Chris Noth, accused by 2 women of sexual assault, denies allegations – CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) As the cast of Sex and the City return to television with their reboot And Just Like That airing on HBO Max, new allegations of sexual assault have emerged against one of the show’s stars, actor Chris Noth.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke news of the charges and on Thursday the LAPD said it was investigating the situation.

READ MORE: COVID cases cancel multiple performances of Christmas carol at Ahmanson Center

The entertainment media used pseudonyms for women who detailed their accounts with the actor.

A woman named Zoe said that in 2004, when she was 22, Noth raped her in her LA apartment. She said she had received medical treatment and counseling. The other woman, named Lily, said she was raped at Noths’ New York apartment in 2015, after a night of drinking.

READ MORE: Boy shot, killed in Lancaster

The 67-year-old actor sent a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Thursday night, saying in part:

The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago No still means No It’s a line I don’t cross. The meetings were consensual.

Noth also has a role on CBS The Equalizer. CBS said it was not responding to inquiries at this time.

NO MORE NEWS: Southern California schools on alert as rumors of December 17 violence fly on TikTok

Peleton deleted an advertisement featuring the actor on Thursday evening.