Actor Chris Noth, accused by 2 women of sexual assault, denies allegations – CBS Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) As the cast of Sex and the City return to television with their reboot And Just Like That airing on HBO Max, new allegations of sexual assault have emerged against one of the show’s stars, actor Chris Noth.
The Hollywood Reporter first broke news of the charges and on Thursday the LAPD said it was investigating the situation.
The entertainment media used pseudonyms for women who detailed their accounts with the actor.
A woman named Zoe said that in 2004, when she was 22, Noth raped her in her LA apartment. She said she had received medical treatment and counseling. The other woman, named Lily, said she was raped at Noths’ New York apartment in 2015, after a night of drinking.
The 67-year-old actor sent a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Thursday night, saying in part:
The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago No still means No It’s a line I don’t cross. The meetings were consensual.
Noth also has a role on CBS The Equalizer. CBS said it was not responding to inquiries at this time.
Peleton deleted an advertisement featuring the actor on Thursday evening.
