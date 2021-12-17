Entertainment
Former Hollywood actor of The Matrix Clayton Watson could make a movie comeback
A former Hollywood actor who traded film sets for family life in the Victoria countryside could return to the big screen after a decade.
Over a decade ago, Clayton Watson made his home in Hollywood and worked alongside Keanu Reeves and Lawrence Fishburne as the star of the second and third installments of the mega film franchise, The Matrix.
Watson played “The Kid” – a brave orphan who answers the call to save humanity in the movies.
His character aided the resistance by fighting against an army of machines.
But after 20 years as an actor, he said he started to feel a different calling and traded everything to find a goal as a father at Daylesford, located in the Victoria Macedon Ranges.
“Within a year we bought a house and moved in and that’s how we got here,” he said. A case in progress.
“Everything is very easy here, compared to the Hollywood lifestyle.”
His new home base led to a new business idea and Watson began studying wine to become a sommelier.
He eventually opened Daylesford Wine Tours and began a new career accompanying business groups and families to the region’s top wineries.
Watson has been touring for 10 years.
He can just as easily tell stories offscreen, like a real Daylesford resident would.
The actor now performs on a different kind of stage, offering a skilled knowledge of wine to those on his tours.
And while Watson made a stint in Hollywood, his roots are native to the country.
He grew up in a sheep station in South Australia that was so far away it had no mobile reception.
When Hollywood decided to cast him in The Matrix, they had to track down the actor through his grandfather who managed to get the news out via the farm’s two-way radio.
“And so grandpa called me back and forth, and he said, ‘buddy, you have to come in’ and I was like ‘this is interesting’. So I went to town on my bike and I got hold of my then agent, ”he recalls.
“And she said congratulations Mr. Watson, you’re The Kid in The Matrix and I screamed, I screamed and I did a rain dance.”
After two hit Matrix films with Reeves, Watson still has fond memories with his former co-star.
“He’s just a humble and lovely person, he really took care of me,” Watson said.
But now, after a decade at Daylesford, Watson has said his creative heart is racing again and he is considering a return to acting and production.
A fourth Matrix movie is also in the works and is slated for release on Boxing Day.
A topical matter Watson was told can’t say anything if he’s in the next blockbuster.
When A topical matter Journalist Seb Costello tried to find out directly from Watson if he was involved, he said: “We are not allowed to say anything, so stop asking.”
“I can’t deny … or approve … I can’t say anything buddy.”
