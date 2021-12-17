Bollywood ‘villain’ Gulshan Gover explains why audiences love a good villain E! News UK





The actor enjoys a massive fan base Photo file By Web Desk Posted: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 09:16 Last update: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 09:24 Villains have a strange equation with moviegoers. Gulshan Grover, one of Bollywood’s best villains, has extensive experience with audiences. In a newspaper interview on Thursday, he recalled that he went to the theater to watch Rohit Shettys ‘Sooryavanshi’, where he plays the role of villainous Kader Usmani. Soon a large number of people gathered around him and started shouting Usmani bhai. Security had to escort him out of the theater to his car, where he climbed into the vehicle and greeted the large crowd. I felt, on a personal level, that it is a validation of the public who love for me that even today they gather in great numbers to talk to me, or shoot a video, or take a picture or shout for show their affection, he said. It was truly the satisfaction of having worked in a Rohit Shetty film that connects you with a large audience, with the satisfaction of knowing that people and your profession are still loved by people. But a few days earlier he had had a strange experience. He got on a plane and because he was late, he was given the last seat. As he was about to take off, a worried flight attendant refused to sit next to him, as it is standard procedure for the aft crew to sit in the last seat. She saw me, suddenly stopped and came back, Gulshan recalls. The other flight attendants laughed and told him that she was afraid of him and didn’t want to sit next to him. The 66-year-old actor will appear on SonyLivs Your Honor 2, a crime drama. He appears alongside Jimmy Shergill in the web series.

