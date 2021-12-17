Chris Noth’s accuser went to hospital, police called

One of the two women who accused Chris Noth of sexual assault said a friend rushed her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles shortly after the alleged rape in 2004, where she had told staff she had been assaulted and where the police had been called.

But the woman, identified as “Zoe” in a long story in the Hollywood Reporter, stated that she did not want to identify her attacker to the two police officers. At 22, Zoe feared the police would not believe her. She was also concerned that she would be fired from her new Hollywood job if she filed a report against Noth, one of her company’s top clients.

Zoe’s allegations are featured in an explosive Hollywood Reporter article written by veteran journalist Kim Masters and published Thursday. A second woman has also come forward to accuse the “Sex in the City” star of rape.

Masters reported that Zoe, now 40, and the other woman, now 31, have contacted the publication separately in recent months. The two women said news reports about Noth reprising his role as John James Preston, aka Mr. Big, in HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” sequel series “brought back painful memories” of the alleged assaults, which took place in 2004 and 2015, respectively.

Noth vigorously denied the allegations in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

“The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false,” the statement said. “These stories could have been from 30 years or 30 days ago – no always means no – that’s a line I haven’t crossed. The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women. “

Masters’ story contains details of how she and The Hollywood Reporter sought to corroborate women’s accounts, pursuing investigative leads that are hallmarks of investigative journalism in the #MeToo era.

For example, with Zoe’s account, Masters interviewed the friend who was with Zoe before and after the alleged assault, and who saw that she was in such distress that she took her to the hospital. . Masters also spoke to Zoe’s former boss, who said he got a call from Zoe later that day to tell him that Noth had assaulted her.

According to Zoe, she met Noth, then 49, at work during what Zoe’s boss described as “the peak” of sex and the city. ” her office and flirt. At one point, he got her phone number, called her, and invited her to visit the pool at his apartment building in West Hollywood.

As it happened, Zoe said, she had a friend who lived in Noth’s apartment building. She said she and another friend, who was visiting from the east coast, met Noth by the pool where the three spent time in the hot tub. Noth left the group to go to her apartment to take a call, but left a book with Zoe, saying he could use it for a project and that he “would love to know” what she thought about it.

Zoe told Masters that she then went to Noth’s apartment to return the book. She said he kissed her as she walked inside, which didn’t alarm her as she thought “a kiss from Mr. Big would be a fun story to tell her friends” . But Zoe said Noth then pulled her to him, pulled off her shorts and bikini bottoms, and raped her. She said she shouted “Stop! She said he laughed when she said, “Can you at least have a condom?”

Zoe’s friend told Masters that she noticed Zoe “wouldn’t talk” or make eye contact after she returned from Noth’s apartment. “Something’s wrong,” the friend told Zoe. “I’m taking you to the hospital.

Zoe said she would not identify her attacker to officers, and it is not clear if police have filed any reports. Contacted by The Hollywood Reporter, the Cedars said they did not keep records dating back to 2004.

Zoe’s boss told Masters that Zoe was “upset” and “in shock” when she called later that day to say that Noth attacked her, but at Zoe’s request the boss said that she hadn’t told anyone about the attack. “I didn’t know what to do,” said the boss, explaining that she was only 25 at the time and that the incident happened more than a decade before the #MeToo movement.

Regarding the second alleged attack, Lily told The Hollywood Reporter that she met Noth in 2015, when she was 25 and worked in the VIP section of a now closed New York nightclub. She described herself as a Noth fan. She knew that Noth, then 60, was married, but was “flattered” when he asked her to meet him for dinner at a well-known Italian restaurant in Greenwich Village.

Lily said she had drunk too much at the restaurant, then they went to her apartment nearby. That’s when the attack took place, Lily said.

Masters sought to corroborate Lily’s account by speaking to a friend of Lily’s named Alex, who said Lily called her to tell him that Noth had “had enough forced sex with her.” When Alex said they should call the police, “Lily didn’t want to hear about it.” Lily, however, told Masters that she didn’t remember making that call.

Masters also reviewed the text messages Noth and Lily exchanged in March and April 2015 after the alleged attack. In one, Noth messaged, “By the way, I have to ask you if you enjoyed our night out last week.” I thought it was a lot of fun, but I wasn’t sure how you were feeling.

Lily replied, “I have certainly enjoyed your company. Great conversation. Do not go into details by SMS, but I felt a little used ”

While Noth suggested they meet for dinner or a drink, Lily pushed him away and they never saw each other again, the Hollywood Reporter said.