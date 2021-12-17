Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 am EST | Minnesota News

AP-MARCHES-FINANCIERS

Asian stocks fall after latest tech retreat on Wall St

BANGKOK (AP) Stocks fell in Asia after tech companies lowered Wall Street benchmarks. Investors are weighing the implications of rising interest rates, rising coronavirus cases, and tensions between Beijing and Washington. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul fell while Sydney was up. U.S. stocks fell a day after the Federal Reserve said it was preparing to hike rates next year to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.9% and the tech-rich Nasdaq slipped 2.5%, its biggest drop since September. Traders were also considering other measures from global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among the major economies to raise interest rates.

AP-US-CONGRES-BUDGET

Biden admits $ 2,000,000 bill stalled, but vows it will pass

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden has all but acknowledged that negotiations over his broad domestic policy package will have to be postponed until the new year. It was a setback Thursday as Senate Democrats scrambled to try and get the roughly $ 2 trillion bill to his office by Christmas. But Biden does not yet have the votes, in large part because of opposition from a resistance fighter: Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Biden’s talks with Manchin will continue. He says he’s confident the package will eventually pass. Biden also says Democrats need to push forward voting rights legislation.

VOTING MACHINES – Defamation PROCEEDINGS

Delaware judge dismisses Fox News request to dismiss lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) A judge said a $ 1.6 billion libel lawsuit brought against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems could go ahead. In a ruling on Thursday, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis dismissed the cable news giant’s petition to dismiss the lawsuit. Dominion filed a lawsuit against Fox earlier this year, alleging that some of its employees made false accusations that Dominion altered the votes in the 2020 election and propagated allegations of fraud of Donald Trump’s allies by the company. voting machines. There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election, a fact a number of officials across the country and Trump’s own attorney general have confirmed.

TRIAL OF OFFICER DAUNTE WRIGHT

Potter expected to stand as Wright’s death trial draws to a close

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The Minnesota police officer on trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright was due to appear on Friday, hoping to persuade jurors to acquit him on manslaughter charges in what she said be a confusion between gun and Taser. A compressed defense case for Kim Potter seemed likely to end after just two days, with jurors also scheduled to hear from an expert on how such mistakes can happen. Police chief Kim Potters at the time she shot and killed Daunte Wright testified Thursday during her manslaughter trial. Tim Gannon called Potter an excellent officer and said he saw no violation of policy in Potter’s actions at the scene.

CONGRESS-IMMIGRATION

Senate parliamentarian gives Democrats a hard blow over immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) The Senate MP said a Democratic effort to let millions of immigrants stay in the United States temporarily should be removed from a broad social and environmental bill. It is another blow to a long-standing priority of the party, migrant advocates and progressives. The ruling by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s non-partisan arbiter of its rules, almost certainly means Democrats will have to ditch the proposal for their $ 2 trillion health care, family services and climate change program dollars over 10 years defended by President Joe Biden.

AP-US-WILDLIFE-KILLING-NEVADA-PROCEDURE

New legal battle over predator killing in the Nevada wilderness

RENO, Nevada (AP) Environmentalists are suing three federal agencies over an environmental review that the government says meets requirements to resume slaughter of coyotes, pumas and other wildlife in wilderness areas protected by the federal government of Nevada. The move comes five years after the US Agriculture Departments Wildlife Services settled a similar lawsuit by suspending operations designed to protect livestock from predators. Lead plaintiff, WildEarth Guardians, has long fought the USDA against the predator management program that Congress approved in 1931 that costs U.S. taxpayers millions of dollars each year. It allows the department to eradicate a whole series of native species, including pumas, bears, wolves and coyotes for the benefit of agribusiness.

JAPAN FIRE

27 dead in building fire in Osaka

TOKYO (AP) Twenty-seven people are believed to have died after a fire broke out in a building in Osaka, western Japan, fire officials say, and police are investigating arson as a possible cause. The fire broke out on the fourth floor of an eight-story building in a shopping and entertainment district on Friday, Osaka city firefighters said. Twenty-eight people were injured, 27 of whom were found in cardiac arrest, officials said. The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately known.

AP-US-SEXUAL-MISCONDUCT-CHRIS-NOTH

Chris Noth charged with sexual assault; the actor denies the allegations

LOS ANGELES (AP) “Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has been accused of sexually assaulting two women, who shared their testimonies with trade publication The Hollywood Reporter. Noth denies the allegations, saying his interactions with women in 2004 and 2015 were consensual. The actor is not subject to a criminal investigation into the allegations. Noth has questioned when the allegations were made, which come days after he reprized her character as Mr. Big in the sequel to Sex and the City and just like that, a new show got her to go public.

AP-US-OPIOID-CRISIS-PURDUE-BANKRUPTCY

Judge Rejects Drastic Opioid Settlement From Purdue Pharmas

A federal judge has rejected a blanket agreement from OxyContin maker Purdue Pharmas to settle thousands of lawsuits over the opioid record. U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon in New York City found flaws in the way the bankruptcy settlement protects Sackler family members who own the business from lawsuits. Purdue immediately announced he would appeal Thursday’s ruling. The ruling party sided with an office of the federal government, eight states and a handful of other parties among thousands of people who had claims against Purdue and came to support the settlement. The Sacklers would have funded much of the settlement in exchange for legal protections.

MIDWEST TORNADOES-ONE STREET

Tornado and 90 dead in storm after body of teenage Ky was found

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) Authorities say the body of a teenage Kentucky girl has been found after a tornado swept through her neighborhood. Nyssa Brown was the seventh member of her family to die in the tornado that hit Bowling Green last week. A coroner said the 13-year-old body was found on Thursday in a wooded area near its subdivision. The girls’ parents, three siblings aged 4 to 16, and a grandmother also died in the tornado. Kirby says eight children were among the 12 victims who died on a single street. The teenager’s death brings the total number of storm-related victims to 90 in five states, including 76 in Kentucky.