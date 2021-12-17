Bollywood Diva Kareena Kapoor Wiki: Age, Son’s Name, Height & Net worth





Kareena KapoorLife and career Kareena Kapoor Khan is an Indian actress. She mainly works in Hindi films. Born September 21, 1980 in Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor is 41 years old. She is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She has an older sister, actress Karisma Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor attended Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai. Later, she joined the Welham Girls’ School in Dehradun. Although she joined this school to please her mother, she started to like being there. Even though Kareena was not inclined to academics, she always received good grades. After graduating from Welham, she returned to Mumbai. There she studied business for two years at Mithibai College where she enrolled in a three-month summer course in microcomputers at Harvard Summer School in the United States. Later, she developed an interest in law and enrolled at Government Law College in Mumbai. However, after completing her freshman year, she decided to pursue her interest in theater and left college. Kareena then began her training at a theater institute in Mumbai. She was mentored by Kishore Namit Kapoor. Kareena’s acting career includes all kinds of films. From romantic comedies to crime dramas, she’s pulled off every character she’s tried. Some of his most popular films are Jab we met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, 3 idiots, and much more. Physical attributes Kareena Kapoor Height 5 ″ 4 ‘/ 163cms Kareena Kapoor Weight 55kg Figure measurements 36-28-34 Eye colour Hazelnut green Hair color Dark brown Kareena Kapoor Husband On set in Tashan, Kareena fell in love with Saif and they started dating shortly after. The duo lived together for 5 years and on October 16, 2012, Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan. Their marriage was a private matter. Kareena and Said are considered a powerful couple in Bollywood. The couple have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Khan. Kareena Kapoor net worth In 2021, Kareena Kapoor’s net worth was $ 62 million (equivalent to 464 crore in Indian rupees). She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bollywood industry. His monthly income is equal to more than 1 crore. She also produces numerous advertisements and advertisements. His cost for an advertisement is over 6 crore. She has done ads for big brands like Puma, PregaNews, AirBNB, Malabar Gold and Diamonds and Lakme. Kareena Kapoor Instagram Kareena Kapoor has immense popularity on social media. She has nearly 8.5 million followers. You can consult Kareena kapoor Instagram counts here: https://www.instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhan/?hl=fr

