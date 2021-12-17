Entertainment
Peloton withdraws Chris Noth ad after ‘Sex and the City’ actor charged with sexual assault
Peloton’s latest commercial featuring “Sex and the City” star Chris Noth has been withdrawn.
The exercise equipment company made a last-minute announcement over the weekend featuring an alternate ending to the viral moment of the fictional death of Noth’s character Mr. Big in the rebirth series “Sex and the City “” And Just Like That. “
However, the company confirmed in a statement to Fox Business on Thursday that the ad was no longer. The removal comes after two women came forward Thursday accusing the actor of sexual assault.
“Every charge of sexual assault should be taken seriously. We weren’t aware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to the HBO reboot. the platoon spokesperson said.
PLATOON ANSWERS: RYAN REYNOLDS MAKES OFFICIAL POST-VIRAL MOMENT “AND JUST LIKE THAT” WITH MR. BIG
Noth released a statement through his team on Thursday after Hollywood journalist reported the charges brought by two women under the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily.
“The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago – no always means no – c ‘is a line I didn’t cross. the encounters were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories came out. I’m not sure why they are resurfacing now, but I know this : I did not attack these women, ”reads Noth’s statement.
PELOTON HAD NO PLAN FOR VIRAL ADVERTISING BEFORE THE FIRST “AND JUST LIKE THAT…”, WORKED QUICKLY TO RECOVER THE BRAND
Zoe claimed to have met Noth in 2004 when she was 22 when she started working for a media company. Zoe alleged that one day Noth invited her to the pool at her apartment in West Hollywood. She went with a friend. Before taking a phone call to her apartment, Zoe alleges that Noth asked her for her opinion on a book. When she later went to return the book to him, she claims he kissed her before pulling her towards him and removing her shorts and bikini bottoms.
“It was very painful and I shouted, ‘Stop!'” She told the point of sale. “And he didn’t. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ and he laughed at me. “
Lily claimed to have met Noth at a New York nightclub in 2015 when he was 60 and she was 25. After accepting an invitation to eat out with him, Lily alleged that Noth l ‘had then invited into her apartment. “I was like, ‘We’re going to drink whiskey and talk about his acting career.’ It looks so stupid, ‘”she said on the exit.
“He kept trying and trying and I should have said no more firmly and gone. And then the next thing I knew he pulled his pants down and he was standing in front of me,” said she said, adding that he “push” her to give him a blowjob.
Then she alleged that the two had had sex and that she “was crying like it happened”. Subsequently, she claimed that she felt “totally raped”. A friend named Alex also alleged that she received a phone call from Lily after the alleged incident. The friend claimed that Lily told her that Noth had “rather forced” sex with her.
PLATOON’S ACTIONS FALL AS PANDEMIC UNCERTAINTY WEIGHTS OUTLOOK
The 30 Second Peloton commercial was narrated by actor Ryan Reynolds and titled “Unspoiler Alert”, and featured Noth, who is best known for playing the character of Mr. Big in “Sex and the city“ and his HBO Max reboot, “And Just Like That”.
Mr. Big was pictured in the reboot’s first episode dying of a heart attack shortly after leading his Peloton hosted by Allegra, who is played by Peloton instructor Jess King.
The ad showed a Noth alive on a romantic getaway with King, where he toasts to new beginnings, “before taking a look at the Peloton bike duos.
Actions in this article
“Should we take another round? Life is too short not to do it,” Noth said in the ad.
Reynolds’ voiceover then makes an appearance, nodding to the episode And Just Like That while promoting the health benefits of leading a Platoon.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS
“And just like that … the world is reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, lowering your risk of cardiovascular disease. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, rests pulse and lowers levels. fat in the blood, ”Reynolds says in the spot before concluding with another nod to the episode. “He is alive.”
Last week Peloton’s stock was down about 75% compared to the same time last year, stocks hit an annual low of $ 37.67 on Friday.
Fox Business’s Tyler McCarthy and Michael Lee contributed to this report.
