Bollywood Dance School takes London by storm with biggest Bollywood dance performance of 2021

Bollywood Dance School UK is the first Bollywood (post-Covid) school to hold its event at the Shaw Theater, which is in the heart of central London and has hosted the biggest dramas, dance musicals and concerts.

Professional Dance Team – Bollywood Dance Crew UK, who undergo intensive dance training, showcased various dance styles such as Indo-Contemporary, BollySwag and Commercial Bollywood led by Artistic Directors – Shruti Shah and Rohan Shah.

The show was attended by Bollywood personality Raageshwari, who has appeared in Bollywood films alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop says: Dancing is such a powerful way to feel positive. I love Rohan and Shruti and I love how they brought together different genres and age groups. The strength of this show, especially with the family, is that it can appeal to all age groups. This is what Rohan and Shruti did. It’s a fantastic experience, and it continues.

Famous UK-based award-winning singer Navin Kundra also witnessed this magical Bollywood extravaganza and couldn’t resist taking the stage. He surprised the audience by announcing his upcoming concert with the Bollywood Dance Schools team of dancers.

Navin Kundra says, I couldn’t be more proud of Rohan and Shruti and the whole team for what they have accomplished, launching this business in the midst of a pandemic and teaching online students throughout. period and then putting it together in a live show like that, it was spectacular! It’s nice to see the young people, the parents, the old people and everyone coming together. Such a diverse cast and audience that always make it a special show!

Over 4000 families from all performers around the world (India, UK, US, Canada, Australia and many more) watched the show live on their YouTube channel.



Over 100 children and adults from across the UK (Leicester, Birmingham, Coventry, Nottingham, Manchester) have been trained online via Zoom by their senior dance instructor – Diya Lakhani. They came to London on the day of the show to perform live, in front of a packed audience!

The showcase also featured a special segment dedicated to ‘LYCA GOLD’ presented by Lyca Radio host Vallisa Chauhan, with music ranging from the 1960s to 1999s, refreshing some nostalgic memories among the audience.

Raj Baddhan, CEO of Lyca Media (Lyca Radio & Lyca Gold), We love the energy and enthusiasm that Bollywood Dance School brings to this partnership. They find unique mediums to bring together the Lyca Radio and Bollywood Dance School brands and we’ve had an amazing journey so far! Our own Vallisa couldn’t help but say how amazing it was to see so much talent and support for that talent at SPOTLIGHT. Well done to Rohan and Shruti for another successful year and event!

Mango Marketing & Events – The Official Marketing Partner has brought together some of the biggest names in the South Asian industry to support the event including Sony TV UK, Lyca Radio, Shree Krishna Vada Pau (SKVP), Shana Foods and Quality Foods Online.

Nidhi Sharma, Managing Director, Mango Marketing & Events, Bollywood Dance School not only provides a platform for talent to perform and thrive, but also brings together a like-minded community through dance. Our partners believe in the vision of Bollywood Dance School and value the brand visibility they receive through unique, interactive and organic media. We welcome brands that want to be a part of one of London’s youngest and most successful dance schools.

Miyrah Mistry, Marketing Manager, SONY Pictures Networks, Europe, SONY Pictures Networks has always supported local talent. We have been working with Bollywood Dance School UK since their launch in 2020. It has been a successful trip so far. Together, we were able to create a platform and organize events like Spotlight for students to show their talent. During the pandemic, we were able to support students by motivating them with online courses. The line dance show that Bollywood Dance School UK put on during this time was also amazing, which we also aired on SONY TV. It’s always amazing to see the dancers, especially these young children performing live in front of large audiences with so much confidence. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Bollywood Dance School UK and their team.