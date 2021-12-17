Connect with us

Entertainment

Bollywood Dance School takes London by storm with biggest Bollywood dance performance of 2021

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

 


Bollywood Dance School UK is the first Bollywood (post-Covid) school to hold its event at the Shaw Theater, which is in the heart of central London and has hosted the biggest dramas, dance musicals and concerts.

Professional Dance Team – Bollywood Dance Crew UK, who undergo intensive dance training, showcased various dance styles such as Indo-Contemporary, BollySwag and Commercial Bollywood led by Artistic Directors – Shruti Shah and Rohan Shah.

The show was attended by Bollywood personality Raageshwari, who has appeared in Bollywood films alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop says: Dancing is such a powerful way to feel positive. I love Rohan and Shruti and I love how they brought together different genres and age groups. The strength of this show, especially with the family, is that it can appeal to all age groups. This is what Rohan and Shruti did. It’s a fantastic experience, and it continues.

Interview with Raageshwaris after the show.

Famous UK-based award-winning singer Navin Kundra also witnessed this magical Bollywood extravaganza and couldn’t resist taking the stage. He surprised the audience by announcing his upcoming concert with the Bollywood Dance Schools team of dancers.

Navin Kundra says, I couldn’t be more proud of Rohan and Shruti and the whole team for what they have accomplished, launching this business in the midst of a pandemic and teaching online students throughout. period and then putting it together in a live show like that, it was spectacular! It’s nice to see the young people, the parents, the old people and everyone coming together. Such a diverse cast and audience that always make it a special show!

Interview with Navins after the show.