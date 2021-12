Chris Noth, actor who plays Mr. Big in “Sex and the City”, charged with sexual assault

LOS ANGELES – Actor Chris Noth has been charged with sexually assaulting two women in separate dating that took place in 2004 and 2015, according to a report released Thursday.

The identities of the women were withheld by The Hollywood Reporter in order to protect their privacy, said the trade publication, which instead used pseudonyms for them.

Noth, 67, who starred in “Sex and the City” and appears briefly in her new sequel, “And Just Like That …”, said in a statement to The Reporter that the dating was consensual.

“The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago – no always means no – c ‘is a line that I have not crossed, “Noth said in a statement to the reporter.

“It’s hard not to question when these stories came out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I know this: I didn’t assault these women,” he said. declared.

Noth’s publicist did not respond to a request for further comment. A call to a lawyer listed as the representative was not immediately referred.

The two women contacted the Hollywood Reporter independently and months apart, according to the publication. One, with the pseudonym Zoe, said that the rebirth of the “Sex and the City” character of Noth, a town man nicknamed Mr. Big, “sparked something in me” and spurred her on. to publicly reveal “who he is,” she told The Reporter.

She requested that her name not be released as she works in the entertainment industry and feared repercussions if identified.

Noth’s character dies in the opening episode of “And Just Like That …” after suffering a heart attack as a result of intense training on a Peloton bike. The bike maker mocked the attention the episode garnered with an ad featuring Noth, but the spot was pulled on Thursday after the reporter’s story was published.

At media request, the Los Angeles Police Department checked to see if there was an open investigation involving Noth and found none, Police Sgt. says Hector Guzman. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Office also does not have an open investigation, said Sheriff’s Captain Richard Ruiz.

Zoe, now 40, claims she was assaulted in Noth’s Los Angeles apartment in 2004, when she was 22. She had met Noth because he was dealing with the company where she worked, according to the newspaper.

A friend told The Reporter that she took Zoe to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where she told staff she was assaulted and treated for an injury. The friend, who is not identified in the story, said the police were called but Zoe refused to name her attacker to them.

Her then-boss, who has not been identified, said Zoe told her about the attack later that day, but asked to keep her private, according to the story. In January 2006, Zoe sought counseling at a rape aid center, which the center confirmed to The Reporter while keeping the details private.

The other woman, named Lily, now 31 and a journalist, said she met Noth in 2015 when she was 25 and worked as a waiter in the VIP section of a New York nightclub now. closed. She recounted crying and feeling “raped” when Noth suddenly started having sex.

According to a friend identified by the reporter as Alex, a distraught Lily called her and told her that Noth had had “fairly forced” sex with her in her apartment. Alex said she refused his advice to call the police.

Lily told the post she didn’t remember the call.

In texts reportedly exchanged by Noth and Lily and reviewed by The Reporter, Noth reportedly referred to “our night out last week”, calling it “a lot of fun” and adding, “I wasn’t quite sure how you felt. “

In her response, according to the newspaper, Lily said that she “certainly enjoyed” her company but “I felt a bit used.” She said she put off further dating attempts.

The allegations prompted a direct online message from actor Zoe Lister-Jones, who worked with Noth when he starred on a “Law & Order” series and was a guest star.

“Last week my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big’s death in And Just Like That, and I said, honestly, I felt relieved,” she said. writing. “He asked why and I told him it was because I couldn’t separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator.”

Lister-Jones recalled how, in one take, he leaned down to sniff her neck and said, “You smell good. ”