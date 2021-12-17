Warner ready for Hollywood close-up as Journey from Rag to Wealth hits theaters

Dec 6 2021; Orchard Park, New York, United States; Westwood One radio analyst Kurt Warner before the New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 17 (Reuters) – Kurt Warner has long known that the unconventional path he took to becoming Super Bowl champion was worthy of a Hollywood feel-good script, but that doesn’t mean the former quarterback- NFL back has never dreamed of a more traditional path.

Warner, whose rags-to-riches story was turned into a movie called “American Underdog” which hits US theaters on Christmas Day, filled the shelves of an Iowa grocery store in his mid-20s after not having been selected in the 1994 NFL Draft.

With no team willing to give him a chance, Warner turned to the Arena Football League and NFL Europe before taking a break from the NFL St. Louis Rams who opened the door to his career. to the Professional Football Hall of Fame.

“The ironic part is that for so long I’ve wanted my story to be different. I wanted to be like those other guys who were drafted number one and have all of these things going for them,” Warner told Reuters in an interview. video.

“There have been so many times I’ve been like, ‘Why me? Why do I have to go this way? And the beautiful part of the story is now you look back and you’re like’ I wouldn’t want to have it. other story. ‘My story is so unique and so different. “

After a preseason injury to starting quarterback Trent Green in 1999, Warner, who at the time was an unknown substitute, took the NFL by storm with three touchdown passes in each of his first three games and five more. in his fourth game.

Warner’s unexpected performance in lieu of the Rams’ prized free agent acquisition got him on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the caption “Who’s This Guy?”

Yet his season was only just beginning. Warner led the Rams to their first playoff spot in 10 years and won the NFL MVP award. The Rams went on to win their first Super Bowl and Warner was named MVP of the game for the title.

LESS PRESSURE

Since Warner, who enjoyed a rebirth with an Arizona Cardinals team he led until his first Super Bowl appearance in the 2008 season, was never drafted, he has never been drafted. faces the same kind of pressure on quarterbacks taken in the first round.

Since the highest draft picks more often than not belong to the lower performing teams from previous seasons, Warner said a rookie’s inability to reach a certain level early on may have more to do with the team as the player.

“I just think sometimes we have to brake these guys a little bit and go ‘I don’t know what the expectations are,’” Warner said.

“Put any (established) quarterback with some of the situations that these young quarterbacks have and tell me how good they’re going to be.”

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots was selected with the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, making him the lowest of five quarterbacks taken in the first round, but has so far outscored his fellow rookies.

Warner said quarterbacks aren’t defined by their freshman year, and Jones has enjoyed a leg up on fellow rookies due to the Patriots’ heavy spending on free agency and his ability to process information quickly.

“If you look at those five quarters, there’s no doubt in my mind if you ask me who processes the information the fastest, I would say Mac Jones, without a doubt,” Warner said.

“Who is more successful? Mac Jones. And I don’t think it’s a coincidence. It’s something that translates everywhere. If you understand what you’re doing and can process the information, you have a chance to. to succeed.”

Report by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris

