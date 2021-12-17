Chris Noth, ‘Sex and the City’s Mr. Big, denies sexual assault allegations

Actor Chris Noth, best known for his role as Mr. Big in HBO’s “Sex and The City” and the new reboot of the beloved series, “And just like that,” denies sexual assault charges.

In a report published Thursday in Hollywood journalist, two women named only by pseudonyms, Lily and Zoe, accused Noth, 67, of sexual assault in separate incidents in the early 2000s.

“The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement to USA TODAY. I did not cross the line. The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories came out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women. “

Zoe, who contacted THR in October, told the outlet she met the actor in 2004 when she was 22 and worked at a “high profile company where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business. “, reported THR. She said he flirted with her and eventually invited her to a swimming pool in a West Hollywood apartment building before asking her to come to her apartment, where she said he raped her.

Zoe said she went with a friend to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where she told staff she was assaulted, but would not tell the police who assaulted her for fear of reprisal and not to be believed.

Lily, who THR said contacted the outlet in August, said she met Noth at a New York nightclub in 2005 when she was 25. he was kissing her but became uncomfortable with her sexual advances and was ‘sort of crying’ while having sex with her. Lily said she felt ‘totally raped’ by following and told a friend, but refused to alert the police.

The Los Angeles Police Department checked for an open investigation involving Noth and found none, Police Sgt. says Hector Guzman. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Office also does not have an open investigation, Sheriff Captain Richard Ruiz said.

The allegations sparked a blunt online post from actor Zoe Lister-Jones, who worked with Noth when he starred in a Law and Order Series and she was a guest star.

Last week my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big’s death on And Just Like That, and I said, honestly, I felt relieved, she wrote on Instagram. He asked me why and I told him it was because I couldn’t separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator.

Lister-Jones recalled how, during one take, he leaned down to sniff her neck and said: You smell good.

Noth called the timing of the accusations questionable, as the report was released a week after the premiere of the eagerly awaited reboot of “Sex and the City”“And Just Like That” shocked fans when he killed the character of Noth with a post-Platoon heart attack that put the actor back in the air of pop culture and earned him a quick turnad with the stationary bike company.

Peloton removed the video ad from its social media platforms on Thursday following the allegations.

Asked for comment, a spokesperson for Peloton released a statement: “Every charge of sexual assault needs to be taken seriously. We weren’t aware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to the reboot of HBO. As we seek to find out more, we have stopped promoting this video and the archived social media posts. “

USA TODAY has contacted representatives of “And Just Like That” for further comments.

“Sex and the City” originally aired from 1998 to 2004. HBO earlier this year announced plans to reboot the show, which debuted on December 9 and continues to release new episodes every week.

Since initially taking on the role of Mr. Big, the star executive who is Carrie’s (and later, her husband) primary love interest throughout the series, Noth has continued to star in ” Law & Order: Criminal Intent “,” The Good Wife “and reprized his role as Mr. Big in the 2008 and 2010” SATC “films.

It currently appears in Queen Latifah’s CBS drama “The Equalizer”, in which he plays an old friend of the character of Latifah, who runs a private security firm after years as a director of the CIA. CBS and Universal Television, which produces the series, declined to comment.

