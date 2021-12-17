3 men arrested after dying women are thrown into Los Angeles hospitals





LOS ANGELES (AP) Three men have been arrested in connection with the drug overdose deaths of two unconscious women who were left in hospitals in Southern California, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday. David Pearce, 37, was arrested on manslaughter investigation, while Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 42, were detained on suspicion of being complicit in manslaughter, police said in a statement . Osborn, who sometimes works as an actor, was arrested on a set of the Hollywood television show “NCIS: Los Angeles,” reported TMZ. The women were thrown into hospitals last month after they were last seen attending a warehouse party. Christy Giles, 24, was found dead on November 13 on a sidewalk outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City, where she was left by masked men in a car without license plates. Her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, was left two hours later at Kaiser Permanente West Hospital in Los Angeles. She was pronounced dead on November 24. Detectives believe the two women were given drugs and overdosed at a Los Angeles residence, the police statement said. Giles was an aspiring model and actress; Cabrales Arzola had a degree in architecture and worked for an interior design company. Giles’ two-year husband Jan Cilliers and other family and friends started a Go Fund Me account to fund their own investigation into his death. Cilliers told Fox News he hopes the charges turn into murder. Police said Pearce was being held on $ 1 million bail and the other two on $ 100,000 each. Police plan to present evidence against the men to Los Angeles County prosecutors on Friday for review of the charges.

