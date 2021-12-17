Platoon withdrew its viral parody video from Sex and the city sequel after two women came forward for sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth, the actor who played the character of Mr. Big and appeared in the company video. Noth denied the allegations and said the sex was consensual.

Platoon withdrew its Hes Alive video from her social media accounts and YouTube channel on the same day the Hollywood Reporter posted a horrible report about two women who claim to have been raped by Noth in 2004 and 2015. The women, whose identities have not been disclosed, told the store that promotions from And just like that and media reports on the show had brought back painful memories of the alleged incidents with Noth.

[S]seeing that he was resuming his role in Sex and the city triggered something in me, one of the women accusing Noth told the outlet. For so many years, I buried him.

Gizmodo reached out to Peloton for comment on Thursday but did not receive a response at the time of posting. Make sure to update this article if we have any news.

A platoon spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter Thursday that he was unaware of the sexual assault allegations against Noth when he featured him in the parody video. Actor Ryan Reynolds, whose video marketing company Maximum Effort produced, also deleted it from his Twitter account.

The company is trying to obtain more information.

Every charge of sexual assault should be taken seriously, the spokesperson said. We weren’t aware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to the HBO reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived associated social posts.

Noth told The Hollywood Reporter that the allegations against him were categorically false.

The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false, he said. These stories could have been 30 years ago or 30 days ago it still means it’s not a line I haven’t crossed. The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.

While Noth questioned the timing of the alleged assaults, it should be noted that the two women presented their allegations separately, at different times (in August and October)., and do not know each other, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Peloton debuted with the Hes Alive parody video on Sunday like super-fast response to the first of the first two episodes of And just like that, the sequel to HBO Max at Sex and the city, who bombed fans when Mr. Big passed away after intense training on a Platoon. The company’s shares fell 11% after the episodes as the Peloton struggled to control the damage to its image.

First, the company issued a statement from a cardiologist at his board of health and wellness saying Mr. Big’s death was due to his extravagant lifestyle, adding that riding a Platoon may have helped delay his cardiac event.

Apparently, thinking that wasn’t enough, Peloton released the parody video Hes living. The video features an alternate ending to the Mr. Bigs story in And just like that. In this end, Noth apparently left Carrie Bradshaw to be with her (real) Peloton instructor and do more Peloton workouts. I initially found the video, which received a lot of media coverage, hilarious and a good response from Peloton. However, in light of these allegations, it now makes me uncomfortable, although I reserve the final judgment until we know more.

Overall, the Platoons are trying to recover the narrative after the premiere of And just like that ended in disaster, though, to be fair, it was without fault on his part. When you add that to the other woes on his list for 2021, which included a product recall, a poor financial performance in the last trimester, and people go back to the gym, the new year probably I can’t get here early enough for the business.