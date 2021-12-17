Swan Song, with Mahershala Ali, is elegant and soulless

The future is a racially diverse Western Europe. This is my main takeaway from Swan song, director Benjamin Clairefirst feature film after winning an Oscar for his short film Stutterer. In this new film, released on Apple TV + on December 17, the Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali plays Cameron Turner, a husband and father who dies of a terminal illness, but has yet to tell his family, including his wife Poppy (Naomie harris, who, like Ali, received its greatest recognition by in turn winning the award for best film Moonlight).

The catch was, we were in a technologically advanced future in which scientists can produce a biologically and psychically true clone of a person to replace them as they wither away. (Oddly, those same scientists haven’t found a cure for Cameron’s disease, which appears to be some kind of cancer.) Cameron is running out of time to decide if he’s going to replace himself with a copy his family can never be. capable of detecting is not it him. Is dying alone worth it if it will prevent their suffering?

The film nests this fragile installation in a hermetically sealed world of sleek driverless cars, friendly robotic baristas and tasteful Scandinavian design. A handful of extremely talented actors including Ali, Harris, Glenn Close, and Adam Beach, doing their best to make something, anything, happen in such a stubbornly unimaginative space. Think Her, but anthropocentric, with blacks, and even more serious.

Ali, in his first lead role, is disappointed with a hollow storyline and a sanitized environment his character barely struggles with. Like Joaquin phoenixs Theodore Twombly, Cameron is an artist who puts his talents at the service of the industry, as an illustrator in an advertising agency. It makes sense to project the sales work of companies far into the future, as much of the technology we’ve obtained over the past few decades relies heavily on an attention economy. The future is surveillance; art, so to speak, barely features in Cameron’s life beyond his personal doodles and Poppys works as a musician. But even then, Cleary sanded all the edges of the expressions of the pairs. They are tidy, tasteful, and successful people, except Cameron is in decline.

The emotional surge in the film is meant to come from this conflict. As Cameron considers replacing himself with his carbon copy, he has to contend with all the memories that hell is transmitting to this other being, temporarily called Jack. We get a series of scattered flashbacks to Cameron’s pains and triumphs as he prepares to transfer them to Jack. This part of the film is, in some ways, reminiscent of the plot of Edson Odas Nine days, in which different souls or future humans observe the memories of those who have passed as a sort of elaborate test of their ability to thrive on Earth. Odas’ concoction is more compelling than Clearys, however, as it exists in an inherently unfinished space, a purgatory in the form of a shabby house in the middle of nowhere where restless beings judge other restless beings.

Swan songS World, on the other hand, is all-inclusive, with Close and Beach playing the wise, well-dressed scientists / co-founders who confidently guide Cameron on his journey to their property in a pretty deciduous forest. And so Cameron’s psychological struggle over having to abandon his family to a stranger they believe to be him is devoid of any idiosyncrasy or complexity. Arrangements have been made, and he just needs to take care of it.

Here, Cleary is unable to resist the neatness that made Stutterer such a crowd pleaser. Like in this movie, Swan song indulges in the egocentricity of a neurotic man without revealing much about the environment that would have influenced such a person. The film explains without subtlety that Cameron’s desire to hide his death from his family is due to the death of his brother-in-law, which deeply hurt Poppy. Still, she isn’t fully traumatized and actually seems to be in good spirits throughout the film. Cameron worries about his betrayal of Poppy who lied about her death and her identity. Isn’t he deciding the future for her rather than letting fate do it? But Glenn Close, sitting next to him on a park bench, has an easy answer: In this shiny new world, dying is always a decision. It’s not about you anymore; it’s about the idea of ​​you.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

Who the hell cares about Adam McKay? (We do, and with good reason)

The 10 best films of 2021

The Goldbergs Actor Jeff Garlin responds to on-set misconduct discussions

We still love 30 Rock, but its foundation is fragile

Our Favorite TV Shows of the Year

Mel Brooks went too far, but only once

Lady Gagas Gucci House The character is even wilder in real life

From the archive: Inside the Crazy Ride of Produce The producers

Sign up for the HWD Daily newsletter for must-see industry and awards coverage, as well as a special weekly edition of Awards Insider.