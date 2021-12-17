Sukesh Chandrashekhar made false claims against Bollywood actors: ED sources





Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who allegedly gave expensive gifts worth millions of rupees to actress Jacqueline Fernandez, has made false claims against top Bollywood celebrities and chief ministers, sources said on Friday. During questioning by the ED, Sukesh claimed that he had known Shraddha Kapoor since 2015 and had legally assisted her in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) case. But ED sources said the claim was false. Shraddha Kapoors’ statement was recorded by the NCB in Mumbai last year during the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. No action has been taken against it by the NCB since then. The 32-year-old con artist accused of extorting more than 200 crore rupees from a businessman’s wife by posing as government officials, also claimed during questioning that actor Harman Baweja was an old friend and was trying to co-produce his next film with Aryan Kartik. READ: Meet the 32-year-old millionaire con artist who fooled top politicians, Bollywood celebrities Harman is an old friend and I was in the process of contacting him to co-produce his next movie Captain with actor Kartik Aaryan, read Sukesh’s statement. However, ED sources said Sukesh didn’t know Harman, and he didn’t have the actor’s number either. The scammer also told the ED in his statement that Shilpa Shetty was his friend and that he was helping her get her husband Raj Kundra released. But sources have said that claim is not true. Sukesh also claimed to have called the offices of two chief ministers to congratulate them on their victory in the legislative elections and spoke to them. Sources have said that this claim is also false. Sources further said the scammer continued to make false statements. Last week, Jacqueline Fernandez, in her statement to ED, revealed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given her two pairs of diamond earrings, two Hermès bracelets, three Birkin bags and a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. Now, it turns out that Jacqueline wasn’t the only one Sukesh was sending such baskets to. Struck by the glamor of Bollywood, Sukesh had targeted several actresses, some of whom are well-known stars. Sukesh would send these luxury gifts under different names to ensure anonymity and protect her identity. Meanwhile, Pinky Irani, a woman who has been paid millions of rupees by Sukesh to facilitate a friendship with Jacqueline, is interviewed by the ED. Pinky’s role was revealed after recording a statement from Jacqueline’s makeup artist Shaan Muttathil who said that in January 2021 he was contacted by a woman named Angel who introduced him to Sukesh as Shekhar. by video call. India Today has learned that after seeking permission from the court, ED officials took Pinky to Tihar prison where she is confronted with Sukesh. Pinky, who is in the custody of the ED, has previously been confronted with Jacqueline, who is also on the radar of the financial investigation agency. The ED alleged that Sukesh had been in regular contact with Jacqueline from February 2021 until he was arrested on August 7, 2021. During this period, Sukesh gave various gifts to her and her family members, arranged charter flights for her to travel to India, her hotel stay, and made cash payments to a screenwriter on behalf of by Jacqueline. All of these expenses and payments were made by Sukesh from the proceeds of crime acquired through criminal activity. READ: Jacqueline Fernandez’s photo with con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar sparks controversy READ ALSO : Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar bought cryptocurrency with extortion money, Delhi police say LOOK: Jacqueline-Nora link with Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/conman-sukesh-chandrashekhar-shraddha-kapoor-shilpa-shetty-ed-1889111-2021-12-17 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos