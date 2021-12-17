Entertainment
How to watch the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade
The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Airs on The CW on Friday, December 17 at 8 p.m. ET. The parade, which took place on November 28, is hosted by Dean Cain, Laura McKenzie, Montel Williams, Elizabeth Stanton and Erik Estrada, with Sheryl Underwood as Grand Marshal. The parade supports the annual Marine Toys for Tots campaign. It features appearances from more than two dozen Hollywood celebrities, famous movie cars, award-winning bands from across the country, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, dazzling riders and special performances. Read on to find out all the ways you can look. The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade without the need for cable.
- When The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Air: The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade premieres Friday, December 17 at 8 p.m.
- Connected TV: The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade aired on the CW.
- Best way to live stream: You can look The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade with Hulu Live TV (Free try), YouTube TV (Free try), and more.
look The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Without cable
Suppose you don’t have cable TV, or you can’t watch The CW using a TV antenna. Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV offer local CW stations in almost every market in the United States. They both offer a free trial and will allow you to watch new episodes of The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade as it is broadcast. All the ways you can broadcast The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade are listed below. All free trials automatically renew when they expire, but you won’t be charged if you cancel before the trial ends.
Flux The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade The day of the broadcast
The following streaming services offer The CW, so you can watch The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade when it airs live on December 17.
look The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on Hulu
Hulu offers The CW live in almost every US market as well as cable TV and broadcast networks. Therefore, you can watch The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade as broadcast on The CW. To see if The CW is available in your area, you can use this tool: Hulu live TV channels by zip code.
Hulu + Live TV is supported on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, etc. You can read more about Hulu in our Hulu review. There is no monthly contract, so you can sign up to test the service without worrying about a long-term commitment. You can sign up for Hulu Live TV using this link: Sign up for a free try to Hulu + Live TV.
look The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on YouTube TV
YouTube TV is another great option to watch The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade. YouTubeTV offers The CW live with its streaming service in almost ALL markets in the United States.
Youtube TV supports Android, iOS, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, etc. The YouTube TV app has also returned to Roku devices after a dispute between the two companies was settled. Be sure to check out our YouTube TV review for more information. You can subscribe to their free try.
How much: $ 64.99 per month.
look The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on fuboTV
FuboTV offers The CW in many US cities allowing you to watch The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade when it is broadcast. You can check out a free trial of FuboTV here. Fubo TV supports the following streaming devices:
For more information on FuboTV’s features, please see our Fubo TV review.
How much: FuboTV costs $ 64.99 per month.
look The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on DIRECTV STREAM
DIRECTV STREAM offers The CW live in many markets. With its Entertainment package for $ 69.99 per month, The CW is available with a ton of cable TV and other broadcast networks. DIRECTV STREAM offers The CW in numerous television markets in the United States. Check this out online offer to make sure The CW is available in your area. For more information, check out our DIRECTV STREAM review.
How much: $ 69.99 per month with its Entertainment package.
