“Nightmare Alley” review: Bradley Cooper stars as director Guillermo del Toro in a different way

Adapted from a 75-year-old novel (previously made into a film starring Tyrone Power), the film focuses on a young foreigner who leaves behind a marked past and falls in the company of a traveling carnival in the 1930s (the ambience of the HBO series “Carnivale” is strong), eventually shifting from lifting and lifting to mastering the mental act.

Cooper’s Stanton Carlisle should apparently be younger, a bit of a cast that requires some suspension of disbelief at first. Aside from that, the movie doesn’t fully kick off until halfway through its 2-hour runtime, as Stanton decides to leave and cash in on his psychic routine in the big city, running away with wide-eyed Molly (Rooney Mara).

It is in this setting that Stanton meets Lilith Ritter (Blanchett), a cool and attractive psychologist who has the potential to open doors among the rich and powerful. He also ignores warnings from his obscene bosses to avoid putting on a “scary show” by pretending to talk to the dead, using his reading skills to appease the emotionally hurt elite she introduces him to by saying what they are. want to hear about the deceased loved ones. some, an increasingly dangerous act of fraud.

Del Toro is renowned for his visual style dating back to films like “Pan’s Labyrinth” and more recently “The Shape of Water”, Oscar winner. think of Tim Burton’s flair for garish imagery.