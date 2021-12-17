Ontario’s entertainment venues reduce capacity due to COVID-19 resurgence

A day after the Ontario government announced restrictions to curb the spread of the highly infectious variant of Omicron COVID-19, indoor entertainment venues in the Greater Toronto Area revealed the measures they have taken to reduce capacity.

Starting Saturday at 12:01 am, capacity must be reduced by 50%. The change will apply to indoor venues, which typically accommodate 1,000 people or more.

Last year, during the March break, we were scheduled to play the Golden State Warriors, recalls Toronto Raptors fan Daniel Cortes.

Her eight-year-old son is a die-hard Steph Curry fan. Sadly, that was around the same time the pandemic was declared.

They never got to the game, but Cortes reassured his little boy that when the action resumed on the pitch, they would see the Warriors.

A year and a half later, they were in the same boat, he said.

They had tickets for that Saturday game against Golden State until Thursday afternoon.

Cortes checked the app his tickets were stored in and found they were missing.

He was not alone. People from across Canada reached out to Global News, sharing their own stories of missing tickets and finding out that games had been canceled on Ticketmaster.

This kid was born with a basketball in his hand. So an event like this, being able to see his idol means so much to him, the father of two said.

But as I explained to him, COVID is one of those things the world faces, and we have to make sacrifices.

It was a lesson for life that sometimes the game doesn’t always go as planned.

Cortes, who works in healthcare, said he considers himself very lucky to be sharing season tickets with several other friends. They divide the games with a lottery pool.

Luckily, he got tickets to the Saturday night game.

When I told him, he was pretty crumpled.

















On Ticketmaster, future home games for the Raptors had the dreaded cancellation circled in red next to them. Below several of them, a new date had appeared, but no ticket was accessible.

Leafs fans have also discovered that new date events have popped up on the ticket-buying site.

Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment has released a statement revealing its plan of action.

In an effort to prioritize and meet season seat member commitments, which constitute a significant majority of site capacity for each team, all non-season seat tickets will be refunded, and tickets will be allocated among members. season seat for upcoming games based on new capacity limits, we read.

He went on to say that membership will be determined at random and that each group of members will receive tickets based on alternative games by mid-January.

Read more: Ontarians 18 and Over May Receive COVID Vaccine Boosters Monday

For Mirvish Productions, the effect will be felt at the Princess of Wales Theater. Jesus Christ Superstar plays inside the 2,000-seat hall.

The good news for us is that theaters aren’t closing, said John Karastamatis, communications director at Mirvish Productions.

The company proceeded with its official relaunch for Come from afar at the Royal Alexandra Theater Wednesday evening.

This production will not be affected because the capacity is not high enough to reach the threshold.

The government recognizes that live events that (are) broadcast responsibly, and where the public is accountable, can take place without too much risk, he added.

Mirvish reached out to ticket holders offering them three options: stay the course, put that money into their account, or transfer the value of their tickets to a Mirvish gift card.

















