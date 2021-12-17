What brands can learn about product placement after the appearance of Sex and the City Pelotons

Know the details

Context matters, and experts say marketers should find as much information up front, even for placements they aren’t paying for. Brands want to make sure their guidelines are met by appearance – a car brand, for example, will want to make sure their vehicle is driven the right way and that there is no alcohol in them. scenes.

“Always have a contract in place, it’s simple,” advises David Miller, assistant professor of management at George Mason University’s School of Business and author of the upcoming “Sweating Together,” a book on the rise of Peloton.

In many cases, including Peloton’s, a brand only has grounds to sue if the actual use of the product is not the intended use, according to Schmidt. She said most of the major studios, including HBO Max, have customs clearance teams in place that understand what proper use is.

Consider a representative

Agencies like BEN serve as intermediaries who act on behalf of the brand, ensuring that their interests are represented in all placement agreements. BEN’s Schmidt said his store has recently seen “an influx” of brands seeking representation and help navigating the space. These agencies act as a “protector” for the brands and work with show producers on storylines to ensure that the brand is properly represented.

Rob Donnell, whose former agency Brand Arc worked with Toyota on its successful “Modern Family” integrations, said that at best, product placements can help advance the story and define the characters.

“It really falls on the agencies to help the brand get it on the right track and realize what its potential might be,” he said.

The rise of streaming is one of the reasons why talent agency UTA is looking to strengthen its brand consulting business by acquiring MediaLink, which has ties to marketing directors.

Guarantee authenticity

Brands should remember that viewers can spot bad integrations. Authentic and transparent placement serves both the marketer and the media lounge. Almost a decade ago many criticized a Subway product placement on “Hawaii Five-O” as “shameless” for including a blatant monologue on the sandwich chain. Such a story is a cautionary tale, say experts.

“It’s never just about showing yourself or just getting your logo or name known. There are probably more examples of bad brand integrations than good ones, ”Donnell said. “People easily know when it’s too obvious and I don’t think people care about seeing marks in stuff,” he added, noting that the blurry logos or the misleading labels of the camera have a more distracting and unrealistic effect.

Schmidt said marketers need to stay “real about the storytelling.” She noted that “there are times when it is worth gritting your teeth and it feels like you are withdrawn from that moment.”

be ready

Peloton’s experience provides a lesson for brands to always be ready for anything. The fitness provider has been fortunate enough to have an existing relationship with Reynolds’ agency and an opportunity for their new “quick publicity” offering, but other marketers should expect to respond if they know that their product will be used in the media. The brand must have acted just as quickly when the allegations against Noth surfaced, and wasted no time in removing the ad, saying it was unaware of them when the ad hit. been made.

Digital ads are often the perfect channel for quickly reaching social media followers and spreading the brand’s perspective. Like Peloton, Crockpot found himself in a non-ideal situation when his product was linked to the death of a main and much-loved “This Is Us” character two years ago. The slow cooker maker has been working with the NBC Network on potential follow-ups, including a public apology video from the actor, leading to a trending #CrockPotIsInnocent hashtag and a possible uptick in consumer perception.

“This is how modern marketing should play out and Peloton’s strategic response was just perfect,” said Sukki Yoon, professor of marketing in the College of Business at Bryant University. “It’s very forward-looking marketing.

Capitalize where you can

One of the biggest integration success stories experts cite is Eggo, when waffle brand Kellogg Co. appeared on Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” Eggo made the most of a first season appearance that brand executives were previously unaware of, playing season two with initiatives that included a branded spoiler blocker on Google Chrome, revenue related Each episode features Eggo-box costumes and an Eggo waffle truck at the season premiere. Eggo worked with Netflix in a more official capacity for the second season, which he reinforced with his own marketing. Experts said such ideas, including more traditional advertising with teasers on social media for example, are a smart strategy that creates buzz. Such pieces of content are a new business opportunity for ad agencies, talent agencies, and other marketing providers, all of whom are fighting to claim this work from brands that need to find new ways to reach consumers across the country. -beyond traditional advertisements.

“You don’t want to just let the integration take place on its own,” Donnell said. “You want to do as much as possible to make it as big as possible. “

See the Ad Age Marketers of the Year 2021 here.