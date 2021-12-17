Entertainment
What brands can learn about product placement after the appearance of Sex and the City Pelotons
Know the details
Context matters, and experts say marketers should find as much information up front, even for placements they aren’t paying for. Brands want to make sure their guidelines are met by appearance – a car brand, for example, will want to make sure their vehicle is driven the right way and that there is no alcohol in them. scenes.
“Always have a contract in place, it’s simple,” advises David Miller, assistant professor of management at George Mason University’s School of Business and author of the upcoming “Sweating Together,” a book on the rise of Peloton.
In many cases, including Peloton’s, a brand only has grounds to sue if the actual use of the product is not the intended use, according to Schmidt. She said most of the major studios, including HBO Max, have customs clearance teams in place that understand what proper use is.
Consider a representative
Agencies like BEN serve as intermediaries who act on behalf of the brand, ensuring that their interests are represented in all placement agreements. BEN’s Schmidt said his store has recently seen “an influx” of brands seeking representation and help navigating the space. These agencies act as a “protector” for the brands and work with show producers on storylines to ensure that the brand is properly represented.
Rob Donnell, whose former agency Brand Arc worked with Toyota on its successful “Modern Family” integrations, said that at best, product placements can help advance the story and define the characters.
“It really falls on the agencies to help the brand get it on the right track and realize what its potential might be,” he said.
The rise of streaming is one of the reasons why talent agency UTA is looking to strengthen its brand consulting business by acquiring MediaLink, which has ties to marketing directors.
Read more: What MediaLink’s agreement with UTA means for advertisers and agencies.
Guarantee authenticity
Brands should remember that viewers can spot bad integrations. Authentic and transparent placement serves both the marketer and the media lounge. Almost a decade ago many criticized a Subway product placement on “Hawaii Five-O” as “shameless” for including a blatant monologue on the sandwich chain. Such a story is a cautionary tale, say experts.
“It’s never just about showing yourself or just getting your logo or name known. There are probably more examples of bad brand integrations than good ones, ”Donnell said. “People easily know when it’s too obvious and I don’t think people care about seeing marks in stuff,” he added, noting that the blurry logos or the misleading labels of the camera have a more distracting and unrealistic effect.
Schmidt said marketers need to stay “real about the storytelling.” She noted that “there are times when it is worth gritting your teeth and it feels like you are withdrawn from that moment.”
be ready
Peloton’s experience provides a lesson for brands to always be ready for anything. The fitness provider has been fortunate enough to have an existing relationship with Reynolds’ agency and an opportunity for their new “quick publicity” offering, but other marketers should expect to respond if they know that their product will be used in the media. The brand must have acted just as quickly when the allegations against Noth surfaced, and wasted no time in removing the ad, saying it was unaware of them when the ad hit. been made.
Digital ads are often the perfect channel for quickly reaching social media followers and spreading the brand’s perspective. Like Peloton, Crockpot found himself in a non-ideal situation when his product was linked to the death of a main and much-loved “This Is Us” character two years ago. The slow cooker maker has been working with the NBC Network on potential follow-ups, including a public apology video from the actor, leading to a trending #CrockPotIsInnocent hashtag and a possible uptick in consumer perception.
“This is how modern marketing should play out and Peloton’s strategic response was just perfect,” said Sukki Yoon, professor of marketing in the College of Business at Bryant University. “It’s very forward-looking marketing.
Capitalize where you can
One of the biggest integration success stories experts cite is Eggo, when waffle brand Kellogg Co. appeared on Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” Eggo made the most of a first season appearance that brand executives were previously unaware of, playing season two with initiatives that included a branded spoiler blocker on Google Chrome, revenue related Each episode features Eggo-box costumes and an Eggo waffle truck at the season premiere. Eggo worked with Netflix in a more official capacity for the second season, which he reinforced with his own marketing. Experts said such ideas, including more traditional advertising with teasers on social media for example, are a smart strategy that creates buzz. Such pieces of content are a new business opportunity for ad agencies, talent agencies, and other marketing providers, all of whom are fighting to claim this work from brands that need to find new ways to reach consumers across the country. -beyond traditional advertisements.
“You don’t want to just let the integration take place on its own,” Donnell said. “You want to do as much as possible to make it as big as possible. “
See the Ad Age Marketers of the Year 2021 here.
Sources
2/ https://adage.com/article/marketing-news-strategy/what-brands-can-learn-about-product-placement-following-pelotons-sex-and-city-appearance/2388831
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]