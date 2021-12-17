Entertainment
The “How I Met Your Father” trailer dropped | Entertainment
The spinoff series “How I Met Your Mother” for Hulu chronicles how Sophie, played by Kim Cattrall, meets her son’s father.
Cattrall appears in the trailer saying, “This is the story of how I met your dad. It was tough living right now in 2022. There was always another place you could. be. Someone else you could be with. “
The show stars Hillary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma and Josh Peck.
In a press release, the show is described as follows: “In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) tells her son the story of his meeting with his father: a story that catapults us into 2021 where Sophie and her relatives -A group of friends are figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. “
“Damn being mature. We can still make bad choices for a few more years,” Duff says in the trailer.
The show will have 10 episodes and premieres January 18 on Hulu.
