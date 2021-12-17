Hyderabad: Inspired by Bollywood movie, 9-member gang masquerades as IT managers, steals gold and money from family





(Representative image) | Photo credit: iStock Images Hyderabad: A 9-member gang, based on the Bollywood film ‘Special 26’ starring Akshay Kumar, on Monday stole more than 1 kg of gold and silver from a family from their home in Gachibowli in Hyderabad. The defendants committed the crime posing as IT officials and after a full investigation at least five of them were arrested by police. Elaborating further on the case, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra said the five defendants, identified as Y Aravind, N Murali Sridhar, P Venkat Rao, S Sandeep and P Mohan were arrested at the RC station. Puram. The cops also managed to seize 1,276 gold coins in their possession. Meanwhile, the cops have launched a manhunt to catch the fleeing defendants, identified as Mr. Jashwanth, Sai Baba, Srinivas and C Srinivas. According to the in-depth investigation, the plan was implemented by Jashwanth, who is the own employee of stolen real estate businessman Venkata Subramanyam. Jashwanth has worked with him as a debt collector for over 18 months. According to the cops, Jashwanth came into contact with Aravind and Sandeep while he frequently visited their restaurant which was in the same complex where Subramanyam had an office. “Jashwanth told Aravind and a few others during a drinking bout how his wealthy boss didn’t pay income tax. India time quoted Raveendra. In order to commit the offense, the men entered Subramanyam’s house when he left for work. As soon as he left, they flashed their fake computer cards that they had created and scoured with gold and silver before the family could recover from the shock of a ’roundup’. income tax “.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/hyderabad/article/hyderabad-inspired-by-bollywood-movie-9-member-gang-poses-as-it-officials-robs-family-of-gold-cash/841500 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

