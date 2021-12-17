Ghostbusters actor Ernie Hudson says new game is “definitely happening”





Actor Ernie Hudson, who played Winston Zeddemore in the Ghostbusters series, has confirmed that a new Ghostbusters game “is definitely happening”. In a recent panel with the Countdown City Geeks YouTube Channel, Hudson said, “I just got an email because I was making another video game. They’re now scheduling it to do the recording, and I’m not sure who’s going to do it. I know me and Danny. [Dan Aykroyd], I think. I don’t know if Billy [Bill Murray] will do anything on it. So there will be another video game. When will they release it? I don’t know, but it’s definitely happening. “ According to the actor, the developer recently worked on modeling each of the characters in the game, but seems to be struggling to create a character that accurately sums up their likeness. “They sent me prototypes of the character to get the right image, and they seem to have a hard time creating my image one way or another,” he said. “It’s so weird to me that they can make Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis look exactly how they look, but I end up looking like Eddie Murphy or someone else.” Have you seen Ghostbusters: Afterlife? YES NO Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Breakdown Despite fan requests for a new Ghostbusters game, the last full-fledged title to be released for the franchise dates back to 2009, in which the likeness and voice of Hudson was used to recreate Zeddermore. While the game was remastered in 2019, more recent Ghostbusters video game appearances have come in the form of add-ons for games like Fortnite and Planet Coaster. In October, studio Illfonic co-founder Raphael Saadiq casually revealed that his studio was working on a new Ghostbusters game – although there is currently no suggestion that this is related to the project Hudson announced he was involved in. While very little was said about the game produced by Illfonic at the time, the studio’s earlier work on asymmetric multiplayer games, with Predator: Hunting Grounds and Friday the 13th, might offer some clues as to what the fans can expect in the project. Jared Moore is a freelance writer for IGN. You can follow it on Twitter.

