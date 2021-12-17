5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: December 17-19





We arrived at the weekend. Here are a few ways to spend it. Place de la Boulangerie for the holidays Walnut Capital, which operates Bakery Square in Larimer, will host a variety of free holiday events from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday in the newly expanded courtyard and veranda. There will be music, wreaths and gingerbread house decorations as well as a story hour with holiday characters. You can watch the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins games in the backyard. Father Christmas will be present for the photos on both days. A food drive will benefit East End Cooperative Ministry. Free entry. Details: square-boulangerie.com Context bar A pop-up bar inspired by the Christmas holidays will open from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the 10th floor of the Oaklander Hotel in Oakland. There will be photo opportunities and “it’s strong enough for cousin Eddie” eggnog. The film and soundtrack “Christmas Holidays” will be screened throughout the evening. Free entry. Details: theoaklanderhotel.com A musical Christmas carol Pittsburgh CLO is celebrating its 75th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of “A Musical Christmas Carol” at the Byham Theater in downtown. The shows are at 7 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The hall will be transformed with 75 unique Christmas trees, each representing a year of CLO history. Broadway and TV star Richard Thomas, who plays Scrooge, joins well-known Bob Cratchit characters, Tiny Tim and a host of colorful characters. The Charles Dickens classic is a holiday tradition. The CLO partners with the Best of the Batch Foundation to transform a tree into a collection site for toy donations. Proof of covid-19 vaccine status or a negative covid test within 72 hours of the show is required. Tickets start at $ 20. Details: pittsburghclo.org Highmark Holiday Pops It’s the last Highmark Holiday Pops weekend at Heinz Hall, downtown. The shows are at 8 p.m. on Friday and 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will be conducted by conductor Byron Stripling and singer Vanessa Campagna. Special guest is Chris Sanders. Participants will be treated to traditional holiday music. There will be classic Christmas carols and a visit from Santa Claus. Proof of covid-19 vaccine status or a negative covid test within 72 hours of the show is required. Tickets start at $ 22. Details pittsburghsymphony.org Celebrate the season with Pittsburgh’s favorite holiday music tradition ???????? Get your tickets https://t.co/pkEKk786Sv pic.twitter.com/NkW3zPeTKu – Pittsburgh Symphony (@pghsymphony) December 9, 2021 Hansel and Gretel Resonance Works and the Kelly Strayhorn Theater present “Hansel and Gretel”. The premiere of a new film of Engelbert Humperdinck’s beloved opera will be screened at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater in East Liberty. It will also air online from Saturday. A co-production with Opera Ithaca, the film features a cast of opera artists from across the United States as well as the Pittsburgh Youth Chorus and Resonance Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Maria Sensi Sellner. Siblings Hansel and Gretel get lost in the woods and stumble across the set of a cooking show from a famous pastry chef, where they are invited to be guest stars. Wearing a mask will be compulsory for all visitors, regardless of their vaccination status. Tickets start at $ 15. Details: kelly-strayhorn.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is the editor of Tribune-Review. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062, [email protected] or via Twitter .

