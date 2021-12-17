Entertainment
Delaware judge dismisses Fox News petition to dismiss lawsuit | Entertainment
WASHINGTON (AP) A judge on Thursday dismissed a Fox News petition to dismiss a $ 1.6 billion libel lawsuit brought against the cable news giant by Dominion Voting Systems over presidential election allegations from 2020.
In the 52-page decision, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said the voting machine company has shown that at this point it is reasonably conceivable that Dominion has a libel action per se.
Dominion based in Denver filed a complaint earlier this year against the media organization alleging that some Fox News employees have made false accusations that Dominion altered the votes in the 2020 election through algorithms in its voting machines which were created in Venezuela to rig elections for the late dictator Hugo Chavez. On-air personalities appealed to Trump allies who aired the claims and then amplified the claims on Fox News’ social media platforms.
In dismissing the motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Davis said Dominion’s complaint supported the reasonable inference that Fox (i) knew his statements about Dominion’s role in electoral fraud were false or (ii) had a high degree of awareness that the statements were false.
Davis said that “Fox had compensatory evidence of electoral fraud from the Department of Justice, election experts, and the Dominion at the time he made his statements. The fact that, despite this evidence, Fox continued to publish his allegations against Dominion, suggests Fox knew the allegations were likely false. “
The judge also wrote that despite emails from Dominion attempting to respond factually to Fox’s fraud allegations, Fox and his news staff continued to report Dominion’s “alleged connection to the electoral fraud allegations. without also reporting Dominion emails ”.
“Given that Fox has apparently refused to report evidence to the contrary … the allegations in the complaints support the reasonable inference that Fox intended to keep the Dominions side of the story out of the narrative.”
Fox News Media said in a statement that, as we have supported, Fox News, along with every news organization across the country, has vigorously covered the latest news surrounding the unprecedented 2020 election, providing the full context of each story with in-depth and clear reporting. – cut analysis. We remain committed to defending ourselves against this baseless trial and its all-out assault on the First Amendment.
Fox News had called for the lawsuit to be dismissed, arguing that its coverage was protected by the First Amendment and that a free press should be able to report both sides of a story involving allegations that go to the heart of the democracy.
