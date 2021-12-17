Witcher 3 Vesemir actor Milogost Reczek has died aged 60





One of the iconic actors in the Polish dubbing of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, actor Vesemir Milogost Reczek, has died at the age of 60.



The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt brought many classic elements of the expansion The witcher franchise in its own history, including some returning characters. One of those returning characters was Vesemir, a former witcher who taught and acted as a father figure for Geralt of Rivia and young Ciri. Unfortunately for fans of The Witcher 3: Wild Huntthe performance of Vesemir, his original Polish voice actor, Miogost Reczek, has died at the age of 60. GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY Miogost Reczek is well known for his roles as Vesemir in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and as Viktor Vektor, the first Ripperdoc the player meets Cyberpunk 2077. He also lent his voice to the Polish dub of Thomas the Tank Engine, which may surprise those who knew him for his roles in more mature projects. RELATED: The Witcher 3: Henry Cavill Still Chooses Yennefer Over Triss News of Miogost Reczek’s passing appears to have come via a Facebook post from Polish audiobook company Storytel, which has also worked with him. He has reportedly been in treatment for cancer since 2018. The post included a brief video of the actor in a recording studio, speaking into the microphone. It was said to have been taken from one of the last recordings he made, which seems to have a surprise for the recording engineer on the phone. Perhaps this will allow international fans to say goodbye to the man who brought Vesemir to life in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Apparently, Miogost Reczek’s talent and seriousness earned him the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Polish dub of the Star wars films, a character originally played by Ewan MacGregor. He also voiced the Polish version of Talos, a secondary character featured in more recent Marvel films, originally played by Ben Mendelsohn. Interestingly, some fans have argued that an actor best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in Star wars, Mark Hamill, would make a good Vesemir in The witcher Netflix show. It can be quite painful to say goodbye to the people who brought beloved characters to life. While Vesemir will appear in The witcher season two, he will be played by Kim Bodnia, not Miogost Reczek. For fans of Vesemir as he appeared in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the only way to find out is to play the game again. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a game filled with quests, monsters, branching story options, and other features that add replay value, so replaying it might not be a chore.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions also in development. MORE: The Witcher: 10 Things Only Book Readers Know About Vesemir Source: Game developer

Henry Cavill never played The Witcher 3 DLC According to a recent interview, actor Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia on the Witcher Netflix show, has never played The Witcher 3 DLC.

Today morning our friend, a wonderful man and an exceptional voice, Mi u0142ogost Reczek, passed away. Love, you will stay in ... posted by Tale toTuesday, December 14, 2021

