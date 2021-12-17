What’s on TV Friday: The “Sugar Plum Twist” trademark; “Sing” NBC

The prime-time TV schedule is paused in printing. You can find more TV coverage on: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The best #AtHome videos Daniela Ruah and Paula Abdul share videos in the first of two new episodes. Anthony Anderson and Shaquille O’Neal in the second. 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. CBS

Shark aquarium Hopes present an innovative fitness system; a kitchen gadget; an online self-care program for a different type of training; a product inspired by sea creatures to hold a hands-free device; an update on legendary burgers. 8 p.m. ABC

The last cowboy The best athletic riders gather in Vegas for the season finale. 8 p.m. CMT

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Chicken Dishes in Salt Lake City, Albuquerque & Grand Junction, Colorado 9 p.m. Food Network

The inexplicable As a new era of Mars exploration begins, mysteries may soon be solved. 9 p.m. History

NBC Date Line (N) 10 p.m. NBC

How to deal with John Wilson How to throw away your batteries. (N) 10 p.m. HBO

Claws This female-directed comedy-drama Sunday kicks off its fourth and final season with a two-hour premiere, but TNT is sharing a one-hour preview on its sister station. Niecy Nash, Judy Reyes, Carrie Preston, Karrueche Tran, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris are the stars. 10:00 p.m. TBS

Chillin Island In this new unscripted series, New York rap personalities Alec Despot Reinstein, Ashok Dap Kondabolu and Aleksey Lakutis Weintraub invite friends to join them in a variety of natural settings. 10:30 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams join co-host Elizabeth Stanton to cover the annual event which features celebrities from the big and small screen, movie cars, marching bands, colorful floats and shows. larger than life balloon characters. 8 p.m. The CW

The Wayfaring project The original Pacific Chorales concert film takes viewers on a musical journey featuring Pacific Chorale, members of the Pacific Symphony and soloists performing music by JS Bach, Samuel Barber, Thomas A. Dorsey, Tarik ORegan, Dolly Parton and Moira Smiley. 8 p.m. KOCE

Roll like thunder Filmmaker Roger Gastman immerses audiences in the secret underworld of the freight train and graffiti culture and history in this new documentary, which tells the stories of legendary artists, remarkable romances, graffiti crews rivals and battles with the artistic establishment. 8:00 p.m. Show time

SPORTS

College football Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. Toledo, 9 a.m. ESPN; Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, 3pm ESPN2; FCS Division I: James Madison visits North Dakota State, 6:15 p.m. ESPN2

College basketball Saint-Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Villanova visits Creighton, 5 p.m. FS1

NBA basketball Golden State Warriors visit Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Lakers visit Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m. Sportsnet and ESPN

High school basketball Rolling Hills vs. Laces, 7:30 p.m. KDOC

TALK SHOWS

CBS mornings Joni Mitchell. (N) 7:00 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7:00 a.m. KTLA

Hello america Marisa Tomei; Cate Blanchett; Trisha Yearwood. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Have a nice day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Living with Kelly and Ryan The man of the method; Shaggy is playing. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

View Darlene Love is playing. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachel Ray Whoopi Goldberg; Jesse Palmer (The Bachelor). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Porsha Williams. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The speech (N) 1:00 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Room Daniel Thomas; Lish Steiling; Tamela Mann. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr Oz Show Hacks to get a bigger boost of caffeine without crashing; incredible rescues recorded on tape. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Chelsea Manager; William Jackson Harper (The Love of Life). 2:00 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings Beni; the winner of The Masked Singer; Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney; Maddie Poppe. (N) 2:00 p.m. KNBC

Dr Phil A man says his wife was scammed for nearly $ 500,000 over two years. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel; Michael Bubl; Pentatonix is ​​playing. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The truth Ester Dean; guest co-host Cynthia Bailey. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington week House votes in favor of contempt of Congress by former President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows; Text messages sent during the Jan. 6 uprising by Republican lawmakers, Fox News hosts and members of the Trump family; Rebuild Better Act; deadly storms hit Kentucky and other places in the South and Midwest; the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus: Ashley Parker, The Washington Post; Eva McKend, CNN; Nicholas Wu, Politics. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

The problem is … with Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:00 p.m. KCET; 01:00 KLCS

Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon Reese Witherspoon; Mike Birbiglia; Robert Plante. (N) 23:34 KNBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Jennifer Lawrence; Nathaniel Rateliff and the night sweats. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show with James Corden Hailee Steinfeld; Lee Pace; Coldplay is playing. 12:37 KCBS

Late night with Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Jesse Plemons; Jon Epcar is playing. 00:37 KNBC

Night line (N) 00:37 KABC

MOVIES

To sing A stellar voice cast led by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, and Scarlett Johansson is featured in this 2016 CGI animated family film about an assortment of animals gathering in a koala theater for a singing contest. The voices of John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Jennifer Saunders, Jennifer Hudson and Peter Serafinowicz are also present. 8 p.m. NBC

sweet plum twist A beloved Christmas ballet takes on a Latin twist in this new TV movie starring Laura Rosguer as an aspiring ballerina who is crushed when not chosen to play the role of her dreams as plum fairy in an upcoming production of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece. She turns to a retiree from the New York Ballet (Jamie Gray Hyder) to create a new variation on the classic. Ektor Rivera is also playing. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Mistletoe in Montana Melissa Joan Hart stars in this vacation romance as the owner of Paradise Ranch, where townspeople go on vacation to play cowboys and cowgirls. Duane Henry shares the limelight as a single step dad who arrives for the Christmas vacation at the ranch with his two children. Jamey Sheridan and Michael Grant Terry are also starring in this new romance. 20h for life

Breakdown (1997) 08:33 am Cinémax

Rachel and the Stranger (1948) 8:45 am TCM

Charlie and the chocolate factory (2005) 9 am AM

Love in fact (2003) 9 a.m. free form

Best of Show (2000) 9:05 a.m. HBO

The first women’s club (1996) 9:14 a.m. and 7:14 p.m. Again

Kingsman: Secret Service (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX

Die hard with revenge (1995) 9.45 a.m. bravo

LA Confidential (1997) 10:30 am Hour of the show

Callaway is gone (1951) 10:30 am TCM

Hello, my name is Doris (2015) 11:05 a.m. Epix

Fat (1978) 11:30 AM

Alone at home (1990) Midi Freeform

Dark Waters (2019) Midi TMC

Battery line (2002) 12:17 pm Cinémax

Live free or die hard (2007) 12:35 pm Well done

Florence foster jenkins (2016) 12:40 Epix

Shrek (2001) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

Forrest Gump (1994) 1 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. VH1

Super 8 (2011) 1:55 p.m. HBO

The Patriot (2000) 2:00 p.m. BBC America

McLintock! (1963) 2:00 p.m. TCM

Revolver (2005) 2:15 p.m. TMC

Brave Heart (1995) 2:28 pm Again

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 14:51 Starz

Die hard (1988) 3:35 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. Bravo

fantastic beasts and where to find them (2016) 4 p.m. Syfy

Scott Pilgrim vs. the world (2010) 4:00 p.m. TMC

Back to school (1986) 4:25 p.m. Epix

my cousin vinny (1992) 4:25 p.m. VH1

american gangster (2007) 5:00 p.m. BET

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5:00 p.m. FX

Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Casino (1995) 5 p.m. Show time

Sounder (1972) 5 p.m. TCM

Creed (2015) 5 p.m. TNT

Santa (1994) 5:10 p.m. Free form

The Ides of March (2011) 5:29 pm Again

Spider Man (2002) 5:30 p.m. United States

Pleasantville (1998) 5:55 p.m. TMC

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 6 p.m.

Field of dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB

Shawshank’s Redemption (1994) 7 p.m. Paramount

Dirty dance (1987) 7 p.m. VH1

Black Panther (2018) 7:03 p.m. TBS

Strangers on a train (1951) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Creed II (2018) 7:30 p.m. TNT

To sing (2016) 8 p.m. NBC

The marginalized (1961) 8 p.m. KCET; 10 p.m. Starz

Shaved (1988) 20 h AM

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. FX

sweet plum twist (2021) 8 p.m. Hallmark

Mistletoe in Montana (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Ferris Buellers day off (1986) 8 p.m. POP

Boy (2010) 8:00 p.m. TMC

Spider-man 2 (2004) 8:00 p.m. United States

Section (1986) 9 p.m. Ovation

Zola (2020) 9:30 p.m. Show time

Die hard 2 (1990) 9:45 pm Well done

The Polar Express (2004) 22 h AM

The most wonderful time of the year (2008) 10:01 p.m. Hallmark

The breakfast club (1985) 10:20 p.m. POP

American honey (2016) 11 p.m. Show time

Mid 90s (2018) 23:05 TMC

What happened to Baby Jane? (1962) 11:15 p.m. TCM