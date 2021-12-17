Entertainment
What’s on TV Friday: The “Sugar Plum Twist” trademark; “Sing” NBC
SERIES
The best #AtHome videos Daniela Ruah and Paula Abdul share videos in the first of two new episodes. Anthony Anderson and Shaquille O’Neal in the second. 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. CBS
Shark aquarium Hopes present an innovative fitness system; a kitchen gadget; an online self-care program for a different type of training; a product inspired by sea creatures to hold a hands-free device; an update on legendary burgers. 8 p.m. ABC
The last cowboy The best athletic riders gather in Vegas for the season finale. 8 p.m. CMT
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Chicken Dishes in Salt Lake City, Albuquerque & Grand Junction, Colorado 9 p.m. Food Network
The inexplicable As a new era of Mars exploration begins, mysteries may soon be solved. 9 p.m. History
NBC Date Line (N) 10 p.m. NBC
How to deal with John Wilson How to throw away your batteries. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Claws This female-directed comedy-drama Sunday kicks off its fourth and final season with a two-hour premiere, but TNT is sharing a one-hour preview on its sister station. Niecy Nash, Judy Reyes, Carrie Preston, Karrueche Tran, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris are the stars. 10:00 p.m. TBS
Chillin Island In this new unscripted series, New York rap personalities Alec Despot Reinstein, Ashok Dap Kondabolu and Aleksey Lakutis Weintraub invite friends to join them in a variety of natural settings. 10:30 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams join co-host Elizabeth Stanton to cover the annual event which features celebrities from the big and small screen, movie cars, marching bands, colorful floats and shows. larger than life balloon characters. 8 p.m. The CW
The Wayfaring project The original Pacific Chorales concert film takes viewers on a musical journey featuring Pacific Chorale, members of the Pacific Symphony and soloists performing music by JS Bach, Samuel Barber, Thomas A. Dorsey, Tarik ORegan, Dolly Parton and Moira Smiley. 8 p.m. KOCE
Roll like thunder Filmmaker Roger Gastman immerses audiences in the secret underworld of the freight train and graffiti culture and history in this new documentary, which tells the stories of legendary artists, remarkable romances, graffiti crews rivals and battles with the artistic establishment. 8:00 p.m. Show time
SPORTS
College football Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. Toledo, 9 a.m. ESPN; Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, 3pm ESPN2; FCS Division I: James Madison visits North Dakota State, 6:15 p.m. ESPN2
College basketball Saint-Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Villanova visits Creighton, 5 p.m. FS1
NBA basketball Golden State Warriors visit Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Lakers visit Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m. Sportsnet and ESPN
High school basketball Rolling Hills vs. Laces, 7:30 p.m. KDOC
TALK SHOWS
CBS mornings Joni Mitchell. (N) 7:00 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7:00 a.m. KTLA
Hello america Marisa Tomei; Cate Blanchett; Trisha Yearwood. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Have a nice day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Living with Kelly and Ryan The man of the method; Shaggy is playing. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
View Darlene Love is playing. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachel Ray Whoopi Goldberg; Jesse Palmer (The Bachelor). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Porsha Williams. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The speech (N) 1:00 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Room Daniel Thomas; Lish Steiling; Tamela Mann. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr Oz Show Hacks to get a bigger boost of caffeine without crashing; incredible rescues recorded on tape. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Chelsea Manager; William Jackson Harper (The Love of Life). 2:00 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings Beni; the winner of The Masked Singer; Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney; Maddie Poppe. (N) 2:00 p.m. KNBC
Dr Phil A man says his wife was scammed for nearly $ 500,000 over two years. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel; Michael Bubl; Pentatonix is playing. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The truth Ester Dean; guest co-host Cynthia Bailey. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington week House votes in favor of contempt of Congress by former President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows; Text messages sent during the Jan. 6 uprising by Republican lawmakers, Fox News hosts and members of the Trump family; Rebuild Better Act; deadly storms hit Kentucky and other places in the South and Midwest; the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus: Ashley Parker, The Washington Post; Eva McKend, CNN; Nicholas Wu, Politics. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
The problem is … with Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11:00 p.m. KCET; 01:00 KLCS
Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon Reese Witherspoon; Mike Birbiglia; Robert Plante. (N) 23:34 KNBC
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Jennifer Lawrence; Nathaniel Rateliff and the night sweats. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show with James Corden Hailee Steinfeld; Lee Pace; Coldplay is playing. 12:37 KCBS
Late night with Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Jesse Plemons; Jon Epcar is playing. 00:37 KNBC
Night line (N) 00:37 KABC
MOVIES
To sing A stellar voice cast led by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, and Scarlett Johansson is featured in this 2016 CGI animated family film about an assortment of animals gathering in a koala theater for a singing contest. The voices of John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Jennifer Saunders, Jennifer Hudson and Peter Serafinowicz are also present. 8 p.m. NBC
sweet plum twist A beloved Christmas ballet takes on a Latin twist in this new TV movie starring Laura Rosguer as an aspiring ballerina who is crushed when not chosen to play the role of her dreams as plum fairy in an upcoming production of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece. She turns to a retiree from the New York Ballet (Jamie Gray Hyder) to create a new variation on the classic. Ektor Rivera is also playing. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Mistletoe in Montana Melissa Joan Hart stars in this vacation romance as the owner of Paradise Ranch, where townspeople go on vacation to play cowboys and cowgirls. Duane Henry shares the limelight as a single step dad who arrives for the Christmas vacation at the ranch with his two children. Jamey Sheridan and Michael Grant Terry are also starring in this new romance. 20h for life
Breakdown (1997) 08:33 am Cinémax
Rachel and the Stranger (1948) 8:45 am TCM
Charlie and the chocolate factory (2005) 9 am AM
Love in fact (2003) 9 a.m. free form
Best of Show (2000) 9:05 a.m. HBO
The first women’s club (1996) 9:14 a.m. and 7:14 p.m. Again
Kingsman: Secret Service (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX
Die hard with revenge (1995) 9.45 a.m. bravo
LA Confidential (1997) 10:30 am Hour of the show
Callaway is gone (1951) 10:30 am TCM
Hello, my name is Doris (2015) 11:05 a.m. Epix
Fat (1978) 11:30 AM
Alone at home (1990) Midi Freeform
Dark Waters (2019) Midi TMC
Battery line (2002) 12:17 pm Cinémax
Live free or die hard (2007) 12:35 pm Well done
Florence foster jenkins (2016) 12:40 Epix
Shrek (2001) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
Forrest Gump (1994) 1 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. VH1
Super 8 (2011) 1:55 p.m. HBO
The Patriot (2000) 2:00 p.m. BBC America
McLintock! (1963) 2:00 p.m. TCM
Revolver (2005) 2:15 p.m. TMC
Brave Heart (1995) 2:28 pm Again
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 14:51 Starz
Die hard (1988) 3:35 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. Bravo
fantastic beasts and where to find them (2016) 4 p.m. Syfy
Scott Pilgrim vs. the world (2010) 4:00 p.m. TMC
Back to school (1986) 4:25 p.m. Epix
my cousin vinny (1992) 4:25 p.m. VH1
american gangster (2007) 5:00 p.m. BET
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5:00 p.m. FX
Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Casino (1995) 5 p.m. Show time
Sounder (1972) 5 p.m. TCM
Creed (2015) 5 p.m. TNT
Santa (1994) 5:10 p.m. Free form
The Ides of March (2011) 5:29 pm Again
Spider Man (2002) 5:30 p.m. United States
Pleasantville (1998) 5:55 p.m. TMC
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 6 p.m.
Field of dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB
Shawshank’s Redemption (1994) 7 p.m. Paramount
Dirty dance (1987) 7 p.m. VH1
Black Panther (2018) 7:03 p.m. TBS
Strangers on a train (1951) 7:30 p.m. TCM
Creed II (2018) 7:30 p.m. TNT
To sing (2016) 8 p.m. NBC
The marginalized (1961) 8 p.m. KCET; 10 p.m. Starz
Shaved (1988) 20 h AM
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. FX
sweet plum twist (2021) 8 p.m. Hallmark
Mistletoe in Montana (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Ferris Buellers day off (1986) 8 p.m. POP
Boy (2010) 8:00 p.m. TMC
Spider-man 2 (2004) 8:00 p.m. United States
Section (1986) 9 p.m. Ovation
Zola (2020) 9:30 p.m. Show time
Die hard 2 (1990) 9:45 pm Well done
The Polar Express (2004) 22 h AM
The most wonderful time of the year (2008) 10:01 p.m. Hallmark
The breakfast club (1985) 10:20 p.m. POP
American honey (2016) 11 p.m. Show time
Mid 90s (2018) 23:05 TMC
What happened to Baby Jane? (1962) 11:15 p.m. TCM
