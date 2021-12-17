Emily in Paris at the Book of Boba Fett: All the best shows to air this Christmas | Television

Emilie in Paris

Puzzled … Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy and Camille Razat as Emily in Paris. Photography: Carole Bethuel / Netflix

The first season of the comedy-drama was one of the most puzzling TV events of 2020. The show made big numbers despite bad reviews and frequent returns to absurdity. Clearly, the Covid was a factor: many people wanted to disappear in the escape. Under these conditions, the adventures of American social media leader Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) as she strolled through Paris were just the ticket. However, the show was criticized for its cultural insensitivity and there was some perplexity over its Golden Globe nominations. Will season two be a smaller, more unassuming creation?

Netflix, from Wednesday, December 22

The good years

Charm to burn … Spence Moore II and Elisha Williams in The Wonder Years. Photograph: Erika Doss / ABC / Getty Images

The original Kevin Arnold would now enter his senior years. But nothing ever really dies in the world of streaming TV, and the coming-of-age classic has been rebooted with a few small differences. It’s directed by Fred Savage (who played Kevin in the original series), and Don Cheadle narrates, with a charm that’s burnt to the ground. But, most strikingly, this reboots Kevin (Elisha Williamss Dean) is black. Inevitably, this means that there is already an unnecessary but relentless online culture war slang match raging around the series, which, as you might expect, remains essentially its old self: a sympathetic mix. of sweet comedy and sweet life lessons.

Disney +, from Wednesday December 22

Frasier

I hear the blues scream … Frasier.

Photography: Canal 4

All 264 episodes of the urban sitcom starring Kelsey Grammer as wayward psychiatrist Frasier Crane are now available on the Channel 4 streaming service. Marvel at Niless (David Hyde Pierce) wasps and neuroses one-liners unending. Passed out in front of Eddie the dog. Scream at the beautifully gruesome British accents of Daphnes (Jane Leeves) who confuse the family regionally. And offer a can of beer to Marty (the late John Mahoney). With the reboot slated for 2022, perhaps now is a great time to catch up with the best of Seattle in this landmark of 1990s television.

All4, available now

Girls5eva

Eye-catching as hell … Girls5eva. Photograph: Peacock / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

It’s just been renewed for a second season, but this is the first UK screening on the Sky-affiliated Peacock platform for this sarcastic and funny comedy (produced by Tina Fey) in which a group of 90s hit girls are sampled by a rapper and decide to reunite. It’s a format familiar to fans of Christopher Guest’s films, but it’s interesting to see it translated into glossy pop. Sara Bareilles and Busy Phillips’ performances pay off, and the songs work like catchy pop earworms and parodies of the same.

Peacock, from Tuesday, December 21

Spy city

Enigmatic … Dominic Cooper in Spy City. Photography: Britbox

Muted trumpets, endless cigarettes, neon lights reflected in puddles, all the traditional tropes of black espionage are present in this new drama. Fortunately, there is a story to follow, as British agent Fielding Scott (Dominic Cooper) negotiates the Cold War in Berlin, trying to plug the leaks to Russia but also looking for answers to a bigger question. fundamental: why did a British agent try to kill him? Scott is initially a closed book, but there are hints of enigma and vulnerability in Cooper’s well-modulated performance.

BritBox, from Thursday 23 December

Annual Departure 2021

A 2021 roast … Yvonne Orji in Yearly Departed. Photograph: Erin Simkin / Amazon Prime Video

Kind of a 2021 roast, this comedy special features Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti, Meg Stalter and X Mayo among others, and will form a presumably not particularly fond farewell to the year of departure. Considering 2021 has been almost as hard to love as 2020, expect the humor to be pretty barbed wire. Topics will include the dilemmas of vaccinated life and the miseries of everyone’s least favorite video conferencing platform, Zoom. Insecure star Yvonne Orji will host and there will be a musical farewell by Alessia Cara.

Amazon Prime, from Thursday, December 23

Jimmy Carr: his dark matter

End of career? … Jimmy Carr: his dark matter. Photography: Netflix

Much of the pre-publicity for this talented but sometimes free-spirited new stand-up comic book set surrounded Carrs brutally and rightly despondency with an anti-vaxxer who was brave (or stupid?) Enough to s. ‘identify in the crowd. But Carr may not always be on the angels’ side here, as a few jokes billed as career endings have also promised, although we believe him when we see him. An interesting option for an outing on Christmas Day then, but surely an invigorating fix to the sickening festive kitsch.

Netflix, from Christmas day

Stories of a Generation: With Pope Francis

The Pope and Scorsese, an improbable dream team … Stories of a generation: With Pope Francis. Photograph: Carl Court / Getty Images

Pope Francis and Martin Scorsese: finally together! An unlikely dream team for Christmas Day family entertainment, but, again, we’re assuming the Pope makes his own rules when it comes to creative collaborators. This unique documentary based on his 2018 book Sharing the Wisdom of Time sees the pontiff explore the stories of 18 people over the age of 70. Along with legendary Hollywood directors, he also enlists primatologist Jane Goodall, artist and activist. Omar Badsha and surf icon Felipe Pomar.

Netflix, from Christmas day

Dead until 2021

Proper farewell … Diane Morgan in Death Until 2021. Photography: Netflix

After last year’s farewells, the Charlie Brookers comedy stable’s annual special returns to offer a not-too-loving farewell to arguably the second worst year. For this year, Diane Morgan, Tracey Ullman and Hugh Grant will be back, alongside new recruits Nick Mohammed, William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing and Lucy Liu.

Netflix, from Monday, December 27

Peter Crouch: Save our beautiful game

In turn for the team … Peter Crouch: Save Our Beautiful Game. Photography: Discovery +

The pink and navy scarves of Dulwich Hamlet until recently the hipster football club of choice have floated less provocatively over the past couple of years. Partly because of the Covid, the club faces serious financial problems. Can Peter Crouch save them? The former Liverpool and England star proved to be for Hamlet in his youth, so he has a personal interest in helping revive the club.

Discovery +, from Tuesday, December 28

Boba Fett’s book

Rogue clone … Boba Fett’s book. Photography: Disney

Jabba reigned in fear, says Boba Fett. I intend to govern with respect. Another gap in the Star Wars universe is filled as the underworld is explored and the Bounty Hunter gets his own long-awaited series. In it, Boba and his mercenary friend Fennec Shand return to Tatooine to claim their rights to the former territory of Jabbas. But the remnants of his crime syndicate are not going to abandon their territory without a fight. Temuera Morrison stars as the rogue clone, with Ming-Na Wen as Shand’s sidekick.

Disney +, from Wednesday, December 29

Kitz

A clique of rich kids … Sofie Eifertinger, Florence Kasumba, Ben Felipe in Kitz. Photography: Walter Wehner / Netflix

As Succession and The White Lotus show, one of the 2021 obsession-defining TVs dramatizes the dysfunction allowed by extreme wealth. Here’s another case study, this German thriller delves into a clique of wealthy Munich kids as they have fun at Kitzbhel (Alpine Aspen). Lisi (Sofie Eifertinger) is our guide to this world as she arrives in the station, out of the loop and still trying to come to terms with the death of her brother, but inadvertently setting off an uncontrollable chain of events.

Netflix, from Thursday, December 30

Cobra Kai

A real phenomenon … Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in Cobra Kai. Photography: Courtesy of Netflix

Slightly stealthily, this Karate Kid spin-off was a big hit for Netflix after starting its life on YouTube, its mix of martial arts, comedy and ’80s nostalgia became a real phenomenon. The series sees the high school rivalry between Ralph Macchios Danny LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) rekindled against the backdrop of middle-aged suburban life. This fourth series delves into the stories of some of the supporting actors, with Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) and Eli (Jacob Bertrand) rebuilding their relationship.

Netflix, New Years Eve

strange eye

Ready to play with Texas … the Fab Five. Photography: Ilana Panich-Linsman / Netflix

Don’t mess with Texas, as the saying goes. Excitingly, the Queer Eye gang is poised to do just that, and Texas can expect to be better cared for, better fed, more culturally aware, and more emotionally educated. This sixth series is set in Lone Star State for the Houstonian Bobby Berk at least, it represents a homecoming, but as always, the Fab Five make friends wherever they go with their mix of practical advice, d contagious empathy and good humor. A reliable and stimulating way to start the New Year.

Netflix, New Years Eve

Stay close

Nervous thriller … Richard Armitage in Stay Close. Photography: Vishal Sharma

A woman about to marry her longtime boyfriend. A detective who doesn’t want to drop a closed case. The parents of a missing teenager. A photographer in his own right This nervous thriller adapted by Danny Brocklehurst from a novel by Harlan Coben skillfully weaves these four parts. The catalyst seems to be Sarah Parishs Lorraine; a woman who knows more about Megan (Cush Jumbo) than she is perfectly healthy.

Netflix, New Years Eve