‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Set To Break Box Office Records This Weekend





Sony END “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, the latest Spider-Man adventure fromand Marvel, opens this weekend and is set to become by far the biggest opening of the year.

The film stars Tom Holland and Zendaya as Peter Parker and MJ as they battle villains from the Marvel Multiverse. It’s slated for a $ 130 million weekend opening in North America, according to industry expectations. The film grossed $ 50 million on Thursday night, the third-biggest Thursday opening of all time.

It’s a remarkable milestone in a pandemic, and it indicates that “No Way Home” will likely become the only Covid-era film to open an opening weekend of over $ 100 million. totals, according to some analysts.

AMC AMC Theaters stock was shot up 20% after the stellar preview was announced on Thursday.

Currently, the biggest opening in the pandemic belongs to a Spider-Man foe, Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” which opened for $ 90 million in October. Theaters are in desperate need of good news as rising Covid cases threaten to keep future moviegoers at home. “It means everything to theaters right now,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com, told CNN Business. “We’ve always emphasized how important every big movie has been to theaters and studios throughout the pandemic this year, but ‘No Way Home’ is the most important from a box office perspective so far. here.” Attention, here is the spider … Men? The film, which cost $ 200 million to make, is released in more than 4,300 theaters. These theaters recorded their biggest pre-ticket sales since “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, according to Fandango. In fact, the film overloaded websites when tickets went on presale last month. Spider-Man is one of the most popular characters in Marvel, the most powerful franchise in all of Hollywood. 2002’s “Spider-Man” arguably kicked off the era of blockbuster superheroes we currently live in by opening a record $ 114.8 million. Comscore GOAL Since then, films featuring the character played by multiple actors have grossed more than $ 6.3 billion at the global box office, according to “Peter Parker is the person everyone can relate to,” Robbins added. “It has always made the character and his embrace of the Spider-Man character accessible to people of all walks of life and walks of life… Young or old, anyone can see a part of themselves in Spider-Man.” And “No Way Home” can have more than one Spider-Man. Rumors have circulated that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield may join Holland in the new film. This would make sense since the movie trailers showed Holland fighting villains like Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, which were Maguire and Garfield films. In fact, that’s pretty much the whole plot of the movie. Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange to help him reset reality after discovering Parker’s secret identity. Doctor Strange obliges, reality crumbles, and the villains of old show up to face the web-slinger. So if old villains show up, why not old heroes? Rumors of a previous Spider- (Mans? Men?) Joining the fight have been beaten down , but the possibility alone sent fans into a nostalgic frenzy. This led to the kind of ticket sales we saw for the movie. “There is an added urgency to seeing this specific movie for fear of being spoiled and missing something,” Robbins said. “‘No Way Home’ really drew on the cultural zeitgeist in a way that no film has done in the past two years.” With great power comes great box office returns This year has included many big hits, such as “A Quiet Place, Part II”, “F9: The Fast Saga” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. Each of these films has helped bring audiences back to theaters at a time when streaming has become a mainstream form of the way to watch great movies and in the midst of an ever-evolving global health crisis. “No Way Home” is exclusive to theaters, so the only way to watch it at least for now is on the big screen. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, believes the film could be “a watershed moment” for the industry which has “been hit by perhaps the biggest challenge in its history.” “Debut of over $ 100 million could mark an inflection point between the era affected by Covid and perhaps a more successful next chapter for theaters in 2022 and beyond,” he said. he declares. The Omicron variant could hurt box office returns this weekend and in the weeks to come, and part of the potential audience may decide to wait for the film’s eventual home release, Dergarabedian said. But he does not yet count the fans of “Spider-Man”. “Since the film will not be available to stream, it would be unthinkable for most fans to just wait on this one and wait weeks or more to get their Spider-Man fix,” he said. . So will “Spider-Man: No Way Home” break pandemic box office records at a time when theaters need it most or will audiences stay at home? See you on Sunday to find out.

