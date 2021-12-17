



Smokey Robinson, Berry Gordy, Jr., Cicely Tyson and Ray Charles will be honored at the 2022 Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame awards ceremony on February 17 during Black History Month in Atlanta. The four entertainment titans named founders in 2022. In addition, the ceremony is expected to recognize Lionel Richie as a mainstream artist, Prince as a mainstream male, Mary J. Blige as a mainstream woman, New Edition as a mainstream male group, TLC as a mainstream girl group publicp, Donald Lawrence as male gospel, Yolanda Adams as female gospel, Baby and CeCe Winans as gospel band, Snoop Dogg as male hip-hop, Lauryn Hill as female hip-hop and Tyler Perry as mainstream tycoon. To explore

See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news For the first time, the organization unveils its favorite category of international fans, in which Bob Marley and Fela Kuti are in contention. The category allow fans to to participate through to throwing vote for their favorite artist. According to a statement, the ceremony aims to honor “pioneering artists, iconic artists and luminaries who have impacted both black culture and the community at large.” The awards are presented by the founders of the Cather organizationine Brewton and Erica Thomas of the Georgia Entertainment Caucus and Demmette Guidry and Michael T. Mauldin of the Black American Music Association. The 2022 Inductee Walk of Fame is slated to be installed in downtown Atlanta. Revealed in June, pformer founding inductees were James Brown, Otis Redding, Quincy Jones and Stevie Wonder. Other winners included Michael Jackson (inherited artist) and Beyoncé (dominant female). For more information visit theblackwalkoffame.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/music/awards/smokey-robinson-black-music-entertainment-walk-of-fame-2022-1235012202/

