Hollywood workers in 2021 are not happy with the status quo – The Hollywood Reporter

During his dozen years at IATSE Local USA 829 – United Scenic Artists – National Business Agent Carl Mulert said he had never seen members as committed as they are today, with more calls to his office and increased participation in organizational meetings. “We woke up a sleeping giant,” he says, explaining that the pandemic has reframed expectations for the quality of life of workers and broadened the primary focus of work beyond pay increases. “People didn’t realize how important the rest periods were until they actually did. How important a meal break was until they ate three meals a day at regular times. “

Life in lockdown, along with the pressures of corporate consolidation and streaming, has sparked a seething workers’ rebellion in Hollywood. “It has been an extraordinary year in terms of workers who have exercised their collective power,” said Steve Smith, director of communications for the California Labor Federation. “We haven’t seen a year like this in decades.” Observes Ivy Kagan Bierman, Chair of Loeb & Loeb’s Entertainment Work Practice Group, which represents entertainment companies in their dealings with guilds and unions: “We are in a time when guilds and unions are more powerful. , and I think they will continue to be. more powerful for probably many years to come.

The Writers Guild set the tone in February when WME became the last major talent agency to enter into a franchise deal with the guild, giving the WGA a victory in its bold attempt to change agency business practices. The campaign has prompted WME and CAA to minimize their stakes in affiliated production entities, and major agencies have agreed to end the practice of packaging by July 1 of next year. Months later, the IATSE nearly crippled a significant portion of the entertainment industry when 98% of its tens of thousands of voting members authorized an unprecedented industry-wide strike, which if it had taken place, would have been the biggest national strike in decades. , with about 60,000 workers holding back their jobs, Smith says. (IATSE would end up split over the deal that averted the work stoppage, with a 72 percent turnout in the ratification vote. The union’s international president called these levels of turnout, the close election and vigorous member engagement around the “unprecedented movement-building opportunity.” contract)

Coming up: Talks this month and into 2022 involving Teamsters Local 399 (drivers, animal trainers, and other jobs), as well as the Animation Guild, SAG-AFTRA – which opens talks for a new Netflix deal – and the Writers Guild East, negotiating contracts in the news (ABC, CBS) and digital (Slate, Vox) media.

Meanwhile, other workers, from comic book workers to real estate masters, have recently created new worker groups to advocate for their interests, and the Rust The tragedy of the filming and the long-delayed exposure of mega-producer Scott Rudin’s reign of abusive behavior brought physical and mental safety issues to the fore in the workplace.

The pandemic has catalyzed much of the activity. “People are thinking how much could change in response to COVID in the way their work was performed, whether on set or in an office,” says Kate Fortmueller, professor of entertainment and media studies at the University of Georgia, whose research focuses on working in Hollywood. “So why not reinvent everything else?” For Fortmueller, it’s obvious that long punitive hours with short turnaround times – a staple of production – have suddenly become the A Topic since the IATSE negotiations. “A younger, rising generation is much more concerned about mental health,” she says. “They don’t have the same kind of workaholic mentality.”

Streaming’s relentless thirst for content – shaping profit expectations, business flow and production volume – has opened battle lines across the company. They range from talent to A-list (Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow salary lawsuit in July against employer Disney; the parties then came to an undisclosed settlement) to unwanted below the line over new normal production realities (also a consequence of the pandemic) like ultra-tight run times, unrealistic pre-calls and so-called “traveling meals”, in which workers eat meals during an extended window instead of a formalized lunch break. (Some crew members find it difficult to get away from ongoing fire.)

“A production manager recently asked me, ‘Why is everyone so miserable on these sets? “, Says prop master Joshua Meltzer (Dexter, Will & Grace), chairman of the Property Masters Guild, which formed in November. “It’s streaming. It is not sustainable.

Rebecca Green, president of the upstart union group the Union of producers and producer of It follows, notes that the streamers and their leaders thrived during the pandemic: “Seeing so many people struggle and yet Ted Sarandos do [nearly] $ 40 million in 2020… it really fits in people’s skin.

Social media fueled support and quickly transformed the union discourse in the industry. Like #PayUpHollywood, the hashtag launched in 2019 that advocates improving salaries and working conditions for support staff, IATSE members popularized tags this year (including #IALivingWage, #IASolidarity and #PayAnimationWriters) to draw attention to their working conditions and wages which were for reassessment. Personal stories, both anonymous and with names attached, shared on the IA Stories Instagram account changed the conversation around long hours, meal breaks and other issues. Similar industry accounts have since emerged for film festival workers, non-fiction workers, and sales teams.

“The use of social media to empower workers has been massive. One of the biggest weapons businesses have ever had has been narrative control, ”says Liz Alper, #PayUpHollywood co-founder and board member of the Writers Guild of America West. She adds that, on the other hand, IATSE workers this year “have humanized the workers whose names appear on this credit scroll” and that the union has so much publicized the issues of rest periods and turnaround times that employers can no longer plead ignorance.

Even as they spoke, some workers also signaled their dissatisfaction with their unions. In November, IATSE sealed its last basic deal based on a delegate tally after members narrowly defeated the controversial deal in a popular vote. The agreement’s gains are annual pay increases of 3 percent for all members; apply 10-hour daily rest periods between working days to more members; 54- and 32-hour weekend rest periods for five-day and six-day weeks, respectively; and minimum hourly wage increases for lower paid members of about $ 16 to $ 26 an hour at the end of the three-year contract term. But, as evidenced by the 50.4% of the popular vote who voted “no” to the deal, many members wanted bigger gains. USC history professor Steven J. Ross, who studies organized work, notes that the IATSE leadership has not faced such dissent from its base since the late 1940s. .

Ross says the IATSE’s inability to secure significantly harsh financial penalties for missed meal breaks and other worker grievances allows resentments to flourish. “The only thing that stood out was to take the initiative to raise the wages of the lowest paid workers. i think it is not enough [though]says a camera assistant from Local 600 who asked to remain anonymous and is a director of IA Members, a popular Instagram account with more than 12,000 members that has given a platform to disgruntled IATSE members about it. basic agreement 2021.

Hollywood’s newly aggressive work stance is part of a larger trend. Charmaine Morales, executive vice president of United Nurses Associations of California / Union of Health Care Professionals and vice president of Los Angeles County Labor Council, notes that the recent threatened (and avoided) strike by Kaiser Permanente workers in the fall “Was part of the same wave” of union momentum as the IATSE strike authorization and the John Deere and Kellogg strikes. (John Deere workers approved a deal and ended their strike in November.) According to Smith, the IATSE strike authorization “had ripple effects that will continue for some time.”

In 2021, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, the WGA and a cavalcade of stars expressed their support for a union-backed moratorium on Chateau Marmont, which resulted in the cancellation of Amazon shoots. Being the Ricardos and Paramount The offer in the hotel. “There is no doubt that solidarity was essential to the boycott of Chateau,” says Kurt Petersen, co-chair of UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents workers in the hospitality industry.

Labor’s most hard-line supporters foresee the impending future as a time of increasing intensity, as the main issues that led to this year’s conflicts – financial, technological and behavioral – remain on hold. Alex Wolinetz, a member of the executive committee of the fast-growing Los Angeles chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America’s Labor subcommittee in Hollywood, which includes more than 200 IATSE members, says “the terms shouldn’t happen.” improve over the next few years ”. citing house prices and other costs of living. “Things are getting more and more difficult for entertainment workers. Wolinetz colleague Noah Suarez-Sikes adds, “We see a basic anger that does not go away as vertical integration and profit maximization only gets worse. “

AI members plan to maintain a membership survey on desired changes to the Basic Agreement for the next three years. A member of a separate grassroots group, which opposed the IATSE Basic Agreement, said Hollywood journalist the group is building a database of member contacts and speaking with external labor negotiators as they prepare for the upcoming local elections and the next round of contracts.

Those involved in the negotiations agree that the landscape has fundamentally changed for workers. “We have all taken stock,” says Mulert. (Talks for the “Majors” features of its Local USA 829 and its television contract will likely begin in early 2022.) “We are no longer happy with the bread and butter issues. We are not happy with the status quo.

