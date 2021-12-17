Shooting investigators obtain search warrant for Alec Baldwins’ phone





A judge granted police access to Alec Baldwin’s smartphone on Thursday, nearly two months after the investigation began into how a gun he trained with on the set of the movie Rust fired at live ammunition, killing the director of photography and injuring his director. Mr Baldwin said in an interview with police on Oct. 21, the day of the fatal shooting in New Mexico, that the gun went off as he prepared for a scene in which he was shooting the Colt’s old-fashioned revolver out of its shoulder holster and cocks the hammer, according to an affidavit filed in the search warrant application. Detective Alexandria Hancock asked Mr Baldwin and his lawyer to hand over her phone, according to the affidavit, but was told to get a warrant. The search warrant request indicated that the detective believed there may be evidence over the phone, due to individuals using cell phones during and / or after the commission of one or more crimes. According to the affidavit, Detective Hancock was also told that several emails and texts had been sent and received regarding the production of the film Rust during the interviews. The research is intended to collect all information and data from the cell phone related to the production of Rust, and any members working on the production.

In a statement Thursday evening, a lawyer for Mr Baldwin, Aaron Dyer, said: We are confident that the evidence will show that Mr Baldwin is not civilly or criminally responsible for what happened on October 21, and he continues to cooperate with the authorities. We have proactively requested that authorities obtain a warrant so that we can take action to protect Mr Baldwins’ family and personal information that is clearly unrelated to the investigation. The request stated that Mr Baldwin was brought to an interview room around 5:12 p.m. on the day of the shooting and agreed to speak to detectives after being told of his Miranda rights. Alec advised in the scene that he slowly took the gun out of the holster and then turned it very dramatically and cocked the hammer, that’s when the gun went off, he said. . He said it was supposed to be a cold gun, so no flash charge or anything should have fired. In a TV interview earlier this month, Mr Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger on the weapon he was training with when he fired a live bullet. He said he didn’t fully cock the hammer with the rifle, but pulled it as far as he could and let go in an action that could have triggered it. Someone put a live bullet into a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property, Mr Baldwin said in an interview with ABC News. Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t tell who it is, but I know it’s not me.

Mr. Baldwin cooperated with investigators in the case; the affidavit indicated that the actor had contacted Detective Hancock several times by phone and text.

