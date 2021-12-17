the real story of his time in Hollywood.

One of the strangest news, if you can call it that, of the past week was the very public dredging of Nancy Reagans’ sexual history via a winding path that involved both the sister of conservative commentator Ben Shapiros and the pop legend Madonna. You can read a detailed explanation of what happened hereBut basically it’s that the former first lady became a trending topic on Twitter after an old anecdote about her talent for oral sex during her days in Hollywood resurfaced. Twitter users took it from there, with vulgar maximum glee. (The phrase queen of the pipes was one of the more polished epithets.) But it wasn’t exactly clear how reliable this all was, the detail came from a highly controversial early ’90s biography, d ‘a part. What was really going on with Nancy in Hollywood? Karen Tumulty, a Washington Post editor who posted a new biography of Nancy Reagan (not Davis) earlier this year, kindly agreed to step in. Our conversation has been edited and condensed.

Heather Schwedel: When you saw Nancy Reagan being all the rage it must have been a little exciting as someone who just wrote a book about her. But then, what did you think when you saw what it was about?

Karen Tumulty: It reminded me that sometimes you just have to look away from Twitter.

The detail that happened when she was a starlet in her twenties, Nancy Reagan was known to give the best blowjob in towncame from a 1998 Village Voice article this cited a 1991 book by Kitty Kelley, who is known for her compelling biographies. Do you consider Kelley to be a trustworthy source?

I cover Kelley’s work quite a bit in my own Nancy Reagan biography, and I actually quote her a number of times where she has offered new material that is quite consistent with my subsequent research 30 years later. But even from some of the same facts, I don’t necessarily draw the same conclusions.

How was Kitty Kelleys’ book received when it was first published?

It was a huge, huge, bestseller, and it caused a stir. In some ways, he almost did the impossible, which turns Nancy Reagan into a likeable figure. I think I quote The New York Times in my book as making exactly that point. Let me find that quote here it is: A New York Times editorial denouncing the book wrote:

The funny thing is, the more Americans wanted to believe wonderful things about their 40th president and the more Teflon they gave him, the more they seemed ready to believe the worst of his wife. Lightning rods did it better than Nancy Reagan. OK, so she probably deserved more than a few shakes. But really, no one deserved this.

So the reaction to the book was so out of proportion that the New York Times felt it necessary to defend Nancy Reagan, who is not someone he would normally have defended?

On the right, and in an editorial. This is not a defense in book review.

The factoid that was circulating was about Nancy Reagans’ reputation during the Hollywood era and how she ended up with a contract at MGM, something you cover quite often in your book. What do you think was missing from this discussion?

The actual story is even more interesting. There is plenty of evidence that the person who helped her the most initially was Spencer Tracy, who at the time was considered one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing and beloved movie stars. He had been a family friend of Nancy’s mother, dating back to his stage debut not long after the turn of the century. Nancy Reagan’s foster father and mother had come to Spencer Tracys’ aid on several occasions, including when he needed to dry off his bouts of alcoholism, finding him the hospital where he could have that intimacy. . So if you look at how her screen test was remarkably designed in a way that seemed almost impossible that she could have failed, that’s interesting. She herself would recognize that throughout her show business career, from start to finish, she benefited from a lot of nepotism. She’s very open about it and said, I don’t think I would have gotten a single job on stage without my mom’s friends.

And then we see that shortly after arriving in Hollywood, she begins what appears to be sort of a relationship with MGM’s head of casting, Benjamin Thau. He was a man well known for demanding sexual favors from actresses in exchange for roles. It’s what 70 years later we would call a part of #MeToo, but by the late 1940s it was in some ways taken for granted.

Nancy Reagan herself admitted that she was pregnant when she married Ronald Reagan. So, I just don’t find the idea that a single woman in her twenties in Hollywood might have been sexually active to be such a revelation. As I note in the book, Nancy Reagan was far from the first woman to become a household name and then discover that men who knew her at the time tell stories about her supposed availability. I just think the actual stories are more complicated and a lot more nuanced and really and really more interesting than the dirty stuff that has been going around since then.

Reading about Benjamin Thau in your book, he looks like a predator, basically.

Yes exactly. And if you read the memoirs of other women who were coming to Hollywood at the same time, I think Marilyn Monroe brought it up, it was really part of the act. Again, it’s not like #MeToo was invented in 2017.

It surprises me that Nancy Reagan was open about being pregnant when she got married. Did she really admit it freely?

Well in her first book she wrote two memoirs in the first one she basically lies about a whole lot of things including her age. But in the second book, the one she published after leaving the White House, she makes this kind of brief aside: Patti was born in a rush, then she writes: Go ahead and count.

Has she ever responded to rumors about her love life?

Her love life, even before Hollywood, was pretty hectic. In the book I have the story of the boyfriend who got run over by a train, the engagement broken off because she found out her fiance is gay. I think she and Ronald Reagan found a kind of stability and sustenance in each other that was really remarkable.

She becomes a little suspicious of the exact nature of her relationship with Bennie Thau. Finally, under good questions from Bob Colacello, who wrote an excellent biography of the Reagans, Nancy insisted that they had never been together: she said, I was not his girlfriend. He befriended me, it’s true.

But Colacello does not give up. He keeps pushing her, and she gets more brutal and frank: I wasn’t his. He would have liked to marry me. I didn’t want to marry her. He was a strange little man. He played a lot. I think he gambled all his money. I finally managed to get him to understand that the answer was no. And that was it.

Now, you know, she leaves a lot of room here to take it on. In the end, she finds other allies at the studio, but the point is, her film career ends up being pretty mundane and pretty brief. This is why it’s so ironic that the studio refused Marilyn Monroe to sign Nancy Davis.

It wasn’t just Marilyn Monroe in your book, you talk about her contacts with people like Clark Gable and George Cukor and Lana Turner. She knew everyone.

It’s time to stop giving gifts to adults Elon Musk may have finally let slip a year-old secret I was obsessed with being a good father. It almost broke my family the first night our son came home. The dangerous pattern a therapist sees in new fathers

His mother was an expert on networking, and she inherited both these skills and these connections that, by the way, would come in incredibly useful to her when Reagan’s political career began.

It seems that part of Nancy Reagan’s negative reputation has endured, and people who hate her policies were eager enough to take advantage of it and laugh at her.

She was a very controversial first lady, especially during her husband’s first year as president. I think she had the lowest number of approvals of any first lady in modern history before her. She was a true lightning rod for criticism. Her husband was so popular that even many of his opponents would not attack him. I write at one point at the beginning of the book, if he was called the president of Teflon, she might have been the first lady Velcro.

She was a woman who had her faults, her demons. The book documents them extensively, but she was also an influence in the Reagan White House that I think was not well recognized at the time. That Twitter suddenly finds itself so almost puritanical over rumors of what happened over 70 years ago says more on Twitter than it does about Nancy Reagan.