The year that was: A to Z of Bollywood 2021

Akshay Kumar & Aryan Khan

Akshay Kumar continued as the best gun with Sooryavanshi, the only super hit of 2021 that raised Rs 200 crore despite being 50% occupied in four states. Before that, Akshays Bell Bottom took over the business of Bollywood, the industry most affected by the pandemic. Veterans Atarangi Re will stumble upon OTT on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan made headlines for all the wrong reasons, when he was arrested and released on bail in a drug scandal.

Biopics

The biopics and true stories continued Shershaah on Captain Vikram Batra, Bhuj: The Pride Of India on Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, Sardar Udham, Saina, The Big Bull on Harshad Mehta, 83 on the Indian cricket team and Bell Bottom.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

For releasing a hard-hitting film under the guise of romance, director Abhishek Kapoor and his crew deserve praise for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Directors

Vishnu Varadhan (Shershaah) was at the top of the list of promising directors. Sujoy Ghosh’s daughter Riya Annapurna Ghosh (Bob Biswas), Umesh Bisht (Pagglait) and Raj Singh Chaudhary (Shaadisthan) also made their mark.

Excuses

The pandemic has become an excuse for some disappointing films that would have been successes. The point is, only Shershaah and Mimi would have worked if they had been projected onto the screens.

Future

So the writing on the wall is clearer than ever: movies should be big-screen entertainment with good value for money. Why Sooryavanshi Worked, and Satyameva Jayate 2 and Antim Didn’t Work, needs an open mind to analyze.

Difference

Neetu (Singh) Kapoor returned to work after a few years, signing Jug Jug Jeeyo eight years after Besharam, Fardeen Khan in Visfot (11), Shilpa Shetty (Hungama 2/14) and Divya Khosla Kumar (Satyameva / 17) .

Honors

Rajanikanth received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award while SP Balasubrahmanyam received the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Immortality

We have lost legend Dilip Kumar, composer Shravan and character artist Surekha Sikri, among others.

Jersey

Jersey is the last outing of 2021 (December 31) and is expected to solidify Shahid Kapoors’ stardom after Kabir Singh (2019).

Katrina kaif

Katrina Kaif made the news for two reasons: Sooryavanshi and her marriage, whose video rights have apparently been sold to an OTT platform.

To like

Real love has struck Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, as well as Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Music

Film music continued to lose its importance and caliber. Shershaah became the best streaming album (Sony Music) and there was an overdose of Punjabi folk and recreated classics.

New born

Vamika, Anushka Sharma and the daughter of Virat Kohlis, the son of Saif-Kareenas Jehangir, Neha Dhupia-Angads and the twins Preity Zintas Gia and Jai were born.

THE

OTT platforms not only competed with theaters but also anchored financially blocked films. They also encouraged niche stories like Rashmi Rocket.

Patriotism

Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, and Shershaah have proven that well-made patriotic films can be hits. Brand India has also been promoted in other films.

Destiny

That Qismat (fate) was supreme has been proven by the fact that Sooryavanshi waited for the right moment to hit the big screen: the planned release in April 2020 has become a blockbuster at Diwali 2021!

redone

Remakes (of Indian or international films) were rampant: like Tadap, Jersey, Dhamaka, Antim, Aafat-e-Ishq and Mimi.

sequelae

The sequels continued without success (Satyameva Jayate 2, Hungama 2, Bunty Aur Babli 2). The prequel, Bob Biswas (in Kahaani) performed quite well on OTT.

T series

T-Series not only collected the maximum number of musical rights, but also co-produced 13 films becoming the biggest producers of the year.

Upcoming Movies

The cream of the upcoming films include Shah Rukh Khans Pathan, Salman Khans Tiger 3, Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha, Ranveer Singhs Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, SS Rajamoulis RRR, Akshay Kumars Ram Setu and Hrithik Roshans Fighter.

Vicky Kaushal

The unlikely star has become the most talked about star for her marriage to Katrina Kaif and her performance in Sardar Udham.

Weddings

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar, businessman of Dia Mirza Vaibhav Rekhi), Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani, director Ali Abbas Zafar-Alicia and actors Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan got married .

Christmas outing

That maximum release date will see 83 with Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev in a recreation of India’s historic 1983 World Cup victory.

New blood

Ahan Shetty (Tadap), Sharvari and as leader Siddhant Chaturvedi (Bunty Aur Babli 2) and Pratik Gandhi (Bhavai) have made successful debuts. Rinzing Denzongpa (Squad) was unlucky, his first movie was atrocious.

Zero

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have not been released.