Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Alaya F, Samantha, and more …

Priyanka attacks press article calling her “Nick Jonas’ wife”

Bombay– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming Hollywood film “The Matrix Resurrections”, has lashed out at a press article calling her “Nick Jonas’ wife”. She asked for an explanation of how this can still happen to women.

Priyanka turned to her Instagram Stories, where she shared screenshots of the post and wondered if she should add her IMDb link to her bio.

The article shared by Priyanka read: “Nick Jonas’ wife shared …”

He quoted her speaking on Good Morning America about her co-star Keanu Reeves.

Highlighting this, Priyanka said, “It’s very interesting that I promote one of the most iconic movie franchises of all time, and I’m still referred to as ‘the wife of …’.”

Tagging her husband Nick Jonas, the actress added, “Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio? “

The Matrix Resurrections also features Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, among others. It is set to hit theaters on December 22.

Alaya F: 2021 was great, allowed me to be on the sets non-stop

Bombay– As 2021 draws to a close, actress Alaya F, who made her debut alongside Saif Ali Khan in ‘Jawani Jaaneman’, looks back on the year, calling it a professionally rewarding one.

The actress has been busy with shoots throughout this year and now she explains how it feels.

Speaking of her busy year, Alaya shares: “2021 has been a very special year for me because I finally had the opportunity to really work and be on the sets non-stop after a long hiatus that the pandemic has brought to us. imposed!

Working through blockages in project after block, he says, “I was shooting constantly and in movies back to back and even though it was very exhausting at times it was so rewarding because all through the blockages that happened after my first release all I could think of was going back to work So finally being able to do what I dreamed of was amazing!

Shedding light on her learnings, the actress says, “In between it all, I also learned important lessons on how to balance my time, conserve my energy and take breaks when needed. It’s something I never did!

Audiences in Cinemas Celebrate Samantha’s ‘Pushpa’ Item Number

Hyderabad– With ‘Pushpa’ opening up to formidable collections at the box office, reports claim otherwise. Marked as a good artist with a few shortcomings, “Pushpa” caught up with mixed reviews.

Along with Allu Arjun’s magnificent performance, actress Samantha is being congratulated on her daring and blingy special number in the movie “Pushpa”.

Theaters visuals show the boogie of the masses for Samantha’s bubbly song in “Pushpa.” Samantha and Allu Arjun dance to the beat, as viewers are seen tossing confetti and papers at the screen.

As the song is sequenced towards the end of the first half of ‘Pushpa’, audiences are seen going gaga over the song in the article.

The ostentatious ensemble and the whole installation give a lot of appeal to the mass singing, the music of which is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and the dance of which is composed by Ganesh Acharya.

Being Samantha’s first special song, the song ‘Oo Antava Maava Ooo Antava Maava’ received so much coverage.

Samantha’s unlimited following remains one of the factors for such hype around the song, although it sounds like any other Common Element song.

Samantha is unquestionably in her sexiest avatar to date due to the fact that she exhibited her mass side without any inhibitions.

Samantha, meanwhile, is due to appear in two multilingual films, with the exception of “Shaakunthalam,” which is already completed.

Meghna Gulzar, Maverick Director, Says Fatima Sana Shaikh

Bombay– Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who recently joined the cast of Meghna Gulzar’s “SamBahadur” with her “Dangal” co-star Sanya Malhotra, has hailed the latter as a maverick director and feels blessed to be led by her.

Speaking of Fatima shares, “I feel truly blessed to have taken this opportunity to work with Meghna Gulzar. She is a director’s maverick, whose work I admire and follow for a very long time (sic).

Calling the opportunity a milestone, the actress said: “I consider working with her a personal milestone. I’m super excited to start filming with her and hope we have fun on the sets of ‘SamBahadur'” .

In the film, which stars Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal and one of India’s greatest war heroes, Sam Manekshaw, Fatima will play the role of Indira Gandhi, the only female Indian Prime Minister to date. day.

This will be his third film with Sanya Malhotra after “Dangal” and the director of Anurag Basu “Ludo”. Additionally, Fatima will also be seen sharing the screen with Anil Kapoor in another project.

After playing villainous Chandrachur, Bhavya Sachdeva takes root for romantic role

Bombay– Actor Bhavya Sachdeva, who was last seen playing the negative role of Chandrachur on the TV show “Barrister Babu”, says he wants to star in an intense love story.

He said: “I have experienced a good variety of roles. And while I can never get enough of trying something new, I really want to make a coming-of-age character in an intense love story. I want to invest myself in a role like I’ve never done before. I want to take a journey both as a character and as an actor.

Bhavya has already appeared on shows such as “Pavitra Bhagya” and “Shaadi Ke Siyape”.

The actor was also delighted to receive an offer of a Tamil TV show. He said: “I remember watching TV during the first lockdown and meeting people who couldn’t help but enjoy ‘Barrister Babu’. I just couldn’t believe my luck when I got to be a part of it later. “

Bhavya added, “Indeed, it was truly a beloved show. I wish I had had a simple answer to give on this. Interestingly, however, our show started airing in Tamil under the name of “Bommi BA, BL.” I’m really happy with that. ” (IANS)