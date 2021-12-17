Married for 22 years, decoupled actor R Madhavan explains how marriages have changed: “People give up easily”





Come Friday, and Netflix will bring a new story about relationships and marriages with Decoupled. It stars R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla as a married couple on the verge of breaking up. Since the trailer released, fans have been intrigued by the premise of the series.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Madhavan shared that he was initially skeptical of the response to the show given that it was entirely in English. “People have asked me why you don’t answer Hindi, Tamil or other Indian languages. However, the show is about a pulp fiction writer, who thinks and speaks in English. It would have been unfair to make these jokes in any other language. But after the trailer fell, to my amazement, the media and the public reacted to it with great relativity. And that really encouraged me. The show revolves around a new-age couple who deal with contemporary issues in relationships. Since the 3 Idiots actor has been married for a good 22 years, we asked him about the changes he has seen in terms of marriage and relationships. “I think people quit so easily. Priority ki vaat lag gaya hai (nobody cares about priorities). Plus, there are so many distractions and pressures, especially from business and trends. It makes you feel inadequate. It is undue pressure. I think it’s important to recognize what’s important. In the end, it all comes down to a simple life, with a companion. I think if we look at the relationship that most of our parents share, we will know that it is not that complicated. Echoing his thoughts, Monitor Chawla agreed that we may wish we had a simple life but end up complicating it ourselves. Stating that with so much stress already in life, she wonders how people have time to create problems in relationships. The actor also said that being a part of Decoupled also changed his outlook on relationships. “I regularly complain about certain things to my husband. The show played a huge role in changing just a little bit from my perspective. When I returned, I realized the magic of acceptance. I accepted things beautifully and now let them take their own course. You don’t have to decide everything, you can let things unfold on their own. And I find that magnificent. Also, regarding the changes in marriages now, I think the exit has become so easy. It’s so unfair that way since you have an option all the time. I don’t understand how you can be so evasive about everything, ”she said. While Surveen has learned a lot about relationships through his character Shruti, Madhavan is irritated by his character Arya. Sharing that he found a lot of Arya in him, the character gave him a lot of new thoughts and new traits. Speaking in more detail about his role, the Rang De Basanti actor said, “Arya is a keen observer and Manu (creator Manu Joseph) kind of designed the role as he really is as a writer. ‘ve had a lot of conversations with him, and that’s when I realized maybe I had interpreted the lines differently. Once we got there, it was lovely and uplifting. He is absurd, an idiot without social decency or filter. Whatever comes to his mind, he says it. However, he comes with so much innocence and no hard feelings. That’s what I clung to – Arya is a man without any judgment, you will never hate him, that’s for sure. Created by Manu Joseph and directed by Hardik Mehta, the comedy-drama Decoupled will begin airing on Netflix from December 17.

