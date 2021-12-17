Hollywood unions and the great resignation

We call it the great resignation, this huge group of workers refusing to return to the workplace because they realized it wasn’t worth it for what they were doing or decided that they didn’t want to commute or realized they didn’t have to put up with abrasive and boring coworkers.

As noted by NPR return in october, it is difficult to identify a single cause of the decline in labor market participation. And Derek Thompson pointed out in the Atlantic that it’s less about leaving that it is not a question of changing jobs, at least in some sectors of the economy:

Focus on a sector: that of accommodation and catering. Mainly made up of restaurants and hotels, this sector has seen more departures than any other part of the economy. But these are not bloody jobs. Quite the contrary: accommodation and food services added 2 million employees in 2021, more than any other sub-sector I could identify.

Indeed, accommodation and food services, which were hit hardest by the Great Resignation, also created one in three net new jobs in 2021. Does that make any sense? Only if you think of it as a job change revolution.

I wouldn’t exactly compare workers below the line on movie and TV sets to workers in hotels or fast food outlets, but they are similar in that they tend to be paid less than senior managers. productions, there are many among them, they have reduced visibility and they often work very long hours. And the slowdown in production during the pandemic caused a number of them to realize they wanted a slightly higher standard of living than they currently have.

As the hollywood reporter Noted, it’s a generational change as much as anything else:

The pandemic has catalyzed much of the activity. People are thinking about how many things could change in response to COVID in the way their work was performed, whether on set or in an office, says Kate Fortmueller, professor of entertainment and media studies at the University of Georgia, whose research focuses on work in Hollywood. So why not reinvent everything else? For Fortmueller, it is evident that long punitive hours with short turnaround times, a well-established production base, have suddenly become the A Topic since the IATSE negotiations. A younger generation, to come, is much more concerned with mental health, she says. They don’t have the same kind of workaholic mentality.

Hollywood has more or less been at peace with the unions for the past two decades, aside from a writers’ strike in the late 2000s. It remains to be seen whether that peace will hold up as streamers try to make a dime. production costs while filling the coffers of the few remaining big stars.

A Spider-Man in One Paragraph: No Way Home Review

I am not writing an appropriate review of No way home because I have a slight conflict. All I’m going to say is I saw it yesterday afternoon at a sold-out movie theater and found it extremely entertaining – funny, does a smart job juggling all the various obligations he has not only to the Spider-Man movies but the larger MCU, and at times quite poignant. I’m having hesitation, there are too many epilogues, this is one of the reasons it’s 148 modestly inflated minutes, and there is a slight hiccup in the great power post. / great responsibility halfway through the image, but the film absolutely killed in my theater. It will be a huge success, and rightly so; go see it at the movies before someone spoils some of the surprises for you.

Connections!

I gave Alley of nightmares a proper examination; this is probably del Toros’ best film since Pan’s Labyrinth, but take it with a grain of salt because a.) Pan’s Labyrinth is a masterpiece and b.) I think most of his films since have been a bit of a mess.

Very happy to spend about half an hour chatting Citizen Kane with Farran Nehme-Smith on the The rampart goes to Hollywood. Get yourself this new Criterion 4K bundle for the movie buff in your life.

Alyssa returned to Across the aisle from the cinema this week! We revised West Side Story and asked if the New Yorkerwas too mean to Successions Jeremy Strong.

Speaking of West Side Story, be sure to check out Christian Thrailkills see to film compared to previous versions of Stephen Sondheim’s play.

Assigned display: Alley of nightmares (The criterion string)

If you don’t want to go to the theater to see Guillermo del Toros Alley of nightmares, you can still watch the original adaptation of William Lindsay Greshams’ novel on Criterion Channel. It’s a tighter movie, lasting almost half an hour shorter, and it accomplishes that tightness by removing some of the backstory from the nominal protagonist, played in that movie by Tyrone Power. I wouldn’t say it’s darker than del Toros, but it’s unusually dark for a movie released in 1947.