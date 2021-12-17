Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”





Godzilla did his best, with Shang-Chi, James Bond, Venom, and the Fast and Furious team. But relaunching the box office after pandemic shutdowns requisitioning culture took much longer than Hollywood had anticipated. It finally happened on Thursday, when Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters exclusively. No Way Home raised $ 50 million from Thursday previews which began at 3 p.m., according to Sony Pictures Entertainment, which sponsored and produced the film in partnership with Disney-owned Marvel Studios. It was the third highest preview result in the Hollywood history books, behind Avengers: Endgame ($ 60 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($ 57 million). For the weekend in North America, No Way Home, which received sensational reviews, could exceed $ 150 million in ticket sales. No movie has generated more than $ 90 million in opening weekend sales since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, according to Comscore. No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, marks the end of a trilogy starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Zendaya as MJ, his courageous romantic counterpart. But the $ 200 million sequel is also the culmination of nearly 20 years of Spider-Man movies, eight in total, as it draws in characters never before seen since Spider-Man 3 in 2007 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014. .

Two people have been involved with the franchise in one way or another since its inception: Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige. As a senior film executive at Sony from 1999 to 2015, Pascal was responsible for the first five live-action Spider-Man films; she produced the last three. Feige worked on the early Spider-Man films in various capacities, initially in relative obscurity, and was a producer on the last three in his role as president of Marvel Studios. The two spoke to me via video from their home in Los Angeles. These are edited snippets of the conversation, including beware of No Way Home spoilers. Let’s start with a simple one. Kevin, please introduce your future Marvel Cinematic Universe roadmap for Spider-Man. I want details. COWARDLY What? What’s the next MCU crossover movie? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, coming in May? Maybe this reboot of the Fantastic Four? Don’t say I don’t know because I know you know. COWARDLY He’s going to show up someday. The when and where, of course, is the fun part and the part we don’t talk about.

What about the next independent Spider-Man film? Amy, you said last month that you and Kevin Sony and Disney were going to be collaborating on three more, which seemed to surprise the studios. The popular franchise of superhero movies and TV series continues to grow. PASCAL Were producers, so we still believe everything will be fine. I love working with Kévin. We have a great partnership, with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. Hope this will last forever. It sounds like a classic Hollywood throwback. COWARDLY Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about yes, we were actively starting to develop the sequel to the story, which I’m just saying because I don’t want fans to go through separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home [the previous Spider-Man movie, in 2019]. It won’t happen this time. PASCAL At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man making a momentous decision, a decision you’ve never seen him make before. It is a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot of work for the next film. This film, No Way Home, brings together major characters and stars of the franchise dating back 20 years. How are you ever going to overtake it? PASCAL Not all Spider-Man movies will be a multitude of characters. This approach was good for him.

You can’t think of outdoing yourself in terms of performing. Otherwise, the movies get bigger and bigger for no reason, and that’s not a good result. But we always want to try to outdo ourselves in terms of quality and emotion. Kevin and I never want to lose sight of one thing: Peter Parker. He’s a normal child. That he’s an orphan over and over again. He’s a teenager so everything in his life is on a high standard and everything matters more than anything. This hes fueled by kindness and guilt. Let hes fight for a greater cause, and hes vilified by the press. What has been No Way Home’s biggest production challenge? COWARDLY Get everyone to agree with you on the great and awesome idea. Hey, we have an idea. Do you want to come and register and be in this movie. Cool! Can I read the script? No. This was the hardest part. And this is where Amy, who calls anyone anytime, anywhere, is a master producer in making things happen.

I read somewhere, Amy, that you faced Tom Holland while he was in the tub. Do you have screenshots so I can verify this information? It’s true. And no, I don’t share. Who was the last No Way Home star to sign? COWARDLY Not who you think. Don’t bother talking about it, but not who you think it is. What was your pitch towards the actors who were skeptical? PASCAL That these weren’t going to be cameos to make money. The parts were real. That I was there with them the first time and still will be, that I have too much respect for them and for all the work we have done together over the years.

Why weren’t the female protagonists of previous Spider-Man films, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone brought back for this one? COWARDLY When people see the film, they will understand. It’s about the story. It was a big goal for all of us Amy and Jon and our writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers that Peter Parkers in his last year of high school didn’t get lost amid the madness that ensues from meeting the Doctor. Strange. It could easily have happened. And that’s the reason there aren’t 20 other people in the movie. Speaking of women, will we ever see a woman with superpowers alongside Spider-Man? Isn’t there a story in the comics where MJ takes Iron Spider’s armor for a ride? PASCAL Never say never. [She offers a coy smile.] COWARDLY We have a lot of stories, Brooks! A parcel of story lines. It comes down to these big, big players. Guess your question is less about what MJ did in the comics and more about Zendaya being really awesome. Can we see her more? Tobey and Kirsten. Emma and André. Tom and Zendaya. Why are all your main actors end up falling in love with each other in real life? It can’t be just the spandex. PASCAL I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first picked them up and gave them a talk. Do not go. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It might just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me.

Can you give Tom some advice for me? Don’t lie to journalists! In interviews over the past year, he said Tobey and Andrew weren’t coming back. PASCAL Well, he can’t reveal things that’s in the movie. You wouldn’t expect him to do that. Forgive him. One last question for you: What’s the truth about the start of the Pascal-Feige production collaboration? From what I understand, you, Amy, who then ran Sony, did the sequel to Amazing Spider-Man in 2014, which was pretty wobbly. And you called Kevin and told him, help. PASCAL It’s the truth. I called Kevin and told him, help. And then he came to my office for lunch and said, I know how to help you. And then I threw him a sandwich. COWARDLY She said, I really want you to help me on this next movie. We have these great ideas for the next one. His amazing stuff. And I said, I’m not good at it giving advice and leaving. The only way I know how to help you is to make the movie for you. Cut off on the flying BLT or whatever. COWARDLY It was a fairly low-key sandwich. I don’t remember what kind. But, yes, she didn’t like that suggestion.

PASCAL And then Kevin called me and came over to the house and said, I have an idea. What if Tony Stark made the Peters costume? And as soon as he said that, I understood the possibilities of what we could do together. Having Iron Man and Spidey in the same world, more grounded in technological innovation, the new costume and less in medical experimentation, where we were confined before, felt so much more modern. It took a lot of work. But just look at the results. Pretty fantastic, right?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/17/movies/kevin-feige-amy-pascal-spider-man-no-way-home.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos