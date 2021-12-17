Actor Kevin James hangs out and eats wings in Oak Island NC





If you had Southport and Oak Island on your 2021 bingo card as hot spots for movie star sightings, well congratulations. Actor Kevin James, known for appearing on the longtime CBS sitcom “King of Queens” and in motion pictures such as “Paul Blart: Mall Cop”, has been seen eating at Shagger Jack, Oak Island Restaurantson Monday night. It comes after actor and director Mel Gibson caused a sensation in Southport earlier this month after training at a Southport gym and eating at several restaurants in the town of Brunswick County. The two actors are working here on a movie called “Boys of Summer”. Big star, small town:Mel Gibson makes a splash while filming new movie in Southport James took some pictures with several Shagger Jacks employees,who posted them on his Facebook page. “He came with three buddies,” said Blake Conklin, owner of Shagger Jacks, an Oak Island hotspot, for 12 years. “People were eyeing and eyeing him.” Conklin wasn’t at the restaurant on Monday, but his team called him to let him know they had a famous visitor. James stayed for about an hour. “I asked them, ‘What did he eat?’” Said Conklin. “They said, ‘Wings.’ He said they were the best wings he’s ever had. “ “Boys of Summer” is a supernatural thriller set on the island of Massachusetts Martha’s Vineyard. It is about a boy, played by Mason Thames, who thinks that some kind of supernatural creature could chase children in the area. Thames is also starring in the upcoming Wilmington-shot horror film, “The Black Phone,” which was due out in January, but Thursday was pushed back to a summer release. In “Boys of Summer”, Gibson plays the role of a detective who helps the character of Thames. The roles played by James are unclear. The film also stars actor Patrick Renna, best known for his line in the movie “The Sandlot”: “You kill me, Smalls.” “Boys of Summer” is directed by actor David Henrie and was written byBryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano, who co-wrote “The Peanuts Movie”. Contact John Staton at 910-343-2343 or [email protected]

