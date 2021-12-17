Teenage siblings and Hollywood actors team up to cover the costs of a central Florida child’s bionic arm





Two Teenage Brothers Raise Over $ 11,000 From Comic Book Series Sale Bionic children that they created, all to pay for it by sponsoring a Unlimited solutionbionic arm for another child. They did it with the help of two Hollywood actors who appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy 2and tv show Shadow Hunters. Zachary and Christo Pamboukas connected with UCF-based Limbitless Solutions in 2014, when the boys’ family contacted the nonprofit. Zachary, then 9, lost his right arm to a birth defect and the family had heard about the Limbitless Solutions bionic weapons program. The organization, created by students at the University of Central Florida, creates functional weapons with artistic and expressive covers and provides them free to children. In 2014, Marvel licensed an Iron Man version of the arm for a recipient, which was delivered by actor Robert Downy Jr.. Limbitless now has two clinical trials underway in hopes that licensed bionic weapons will be covered by insurance companies. The non-profit organization raises funds to cover the costs associated with the trials – about $ 10,000 for each child. Zachary received an arm in 2015, which his family says changed his life. The young boy wanted to pay so forward, so he and his older brother Christo created the Bionic child, where one of the heroes is a different member. The family contacted Limbitless Solutions again. Matt Dombrowski 05 08MAF associate professor of animation at theUCF School of Visual Arts and Design (SVAD)and Limbitless Creative Director and SVAD Associate Professor Victor Davila 97 07MFA went to work on the artwork for the first comic. It was released in December 2018 and has been sold online. The boys presented their comics at several conventions. It was at Megcon Orlando in 2019 that Zachary met actor Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville, Guardians of the Galaxy 2, voicing several animated characters from DC Comics). This kid is a real inspiration to all of us, said Michael Rosenbaum after meeting Zachary. I have never met someone so genuinely happy, funny and kind. His attitude is beautiful. And what talent Rosenbaum has helped promote teen work through her social media accounts, helping the boys reach about half of their goal. Meanwhile, the now teens collaborated with Dombrowski and Davila on the comic book number two, which was released in July 2021. The boys, with the support of their families, remained committed to their goal of $ 10,000. I am truly grateful to have played a part in Zachary and Christos’ mission, says Dombrowski. This project illustrates the impact an individual can have when their voice is amplified collectively and inspires me to continue to amplify the voices of underrepresented people in the hope of a more positive future. In September 2021, actor Dominic Sherwood, (Shadow Hunters, Modern family, Schedule Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) participated in the promotion of the second issue of the comic to its 2.5 million followers on social networks. That and a donation from MoxiWorks, a SaaS (software as a service) provider for major real estate brokerages, put the brothers on top. Everyone who helped are heroes, that’s what’s cool, Zachary says. The money will cover a child’s nonprofit costs to participate in an upcoming clinical trial. The nonprofit recently announced an upcoming Limbitless Solutions clinical trial with Orlando Health’s Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital. We are very grateful to Zachary, Christo and their family, says Albert Manero 12 14MS 16PhD, CEO and co-founder of Limbitless Solutions. Our mission is to build trust and we are so proud to see how Zachary’s heart and creativity is changing the world.

